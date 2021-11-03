White House Reveals When Covid-19 Vaccines Will Be Rolled Out To Kids

Photo: Getty Images

The White House announce it expects to have children's Covid-19 vaccines distribution sites "up and running" by as early as November 8 .

Pfizer's smaller dose for children ages 5 to 11 was approved for authorized emergency use by the FDA and CDC within the last week, officially opening up the vaccine to the nation's 28 million kids within this age group. In some places, the first rounds of shots began Wednesday (November 3) after the CDC granted its stamp of approval for the vaccine dose's use in kids under 12.

The White House has asked for patience as it plans the "logistics" for getting the shot to as many kids as possible.

"We're talking about a specialized vaccine for children," Jeff Zients , the White House's Covid-19 response coordinator told NPR . "We are hard at work, planning the logistics and making sure that vaccines will be available at tens of thousands of sites that parents and kids know and trust."



A study of Pfizer's smaller-dose vaccine for kids showed a 90.7% effectiveness in preventing symptomatic illness. After the school year started, the number of Covid-19 cases among children rose to record-highs since the start of the pandemic. Experts are hoping to prevent further hospitalizations and illness in kids.

To learn more about the Covid-19 vaccine for kids, please click here .

