Cell Phones

Rode AI-Micro aims to simplify dual-mic 3.5mm audio for USB-C, Lightning ports

By Chris Burns
SlashGear
SlashGear
 7 days ago
The folks at Rode just revealed a new tool aimed at simplifying high-quality 3.5mm port microphone input via a USB-C port. If you have a smartphone or a laptop with a USB-C port, this device simplifies the process of plugging in 1 or 2 microphones for audio input. The Rode AI-Micro is effectively an audio input splitter for our modern mobile age.

The folks at Rode have previously released devices like this AI-Micro for devices like iPhone and iPad. If you have an iOS or iPadOS device, you’ll want to take a peek at the Rode SC6-L interface. This new device takes “the core design” of that product and enables it to work with a wider variety of devices with a universal USB output.

This new device also has “enhanced microphone inputs” beyond what’s offered in that slightly older device, along with the latest set of features courtesy of the Rode app suite. Like all Rode devices, this new AI-Micro was designed and manufactured at Rode facilities in Sydney, Australia.

The Rode AI-Micro has a USB port on one side and includes several cords (USB-A, USB-C, Lightning) to connect to any device with a USB-C port. The other side of the Rode AI-Micro has a single headphone port and two microphone ports (all 3.5mm).

Users can plug the Rode AI-Micro in to their hardware of choice (laptop, smartphone, tablet), and connect 1 or 2 microphones for high-quality audio input. The single headphone jack is in place so that a user can monitor audio in real time and in playback.

This device has plug-and-play capabilities with Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows devices. This device works with a collection of Rode apps for both device control and audio manipulation. Rode Connect, Rode Central, and Rode Reporter are available (for free) for use with the device.

Rode Connect is a podcasting and streaming app for Mac and Windows. Rode Central is a controller app for desktop and mobile devices. Rode Reporter is a super-simple audio app made for recording on mobile devices.

This device appears to be just what the doctor ordered when it comes to double-mic input for a mobile device, especially USB-C devices which, at the moment, are in dire need of an “it just works” solution from a company that also supplies high-end, simple-to-use software to make sure the entire process of audio recording and streaming goes smoothly. We have yet to test this latest device from Rode, but given their past success with audio products of all sorts, we have little reason to doubt the likely high-end quality of this product.

The Rode AI-Micro will be sold for approximately $70 USD (AU$130) and will be sold at retailers around the world, at some point. At the moment the device is available for sale in Australia and is in the process of being distributed to retailers worldwide.

