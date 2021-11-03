CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU football preparing for first trip to Bama since 2019 victory

By Aileen Hnatiuk
WNTZ
WNTZ
 7 days ago

BATON ROUGE, LA. – LSU is looking for revenge at Alabama after last year’s worst loss in history at Tiger Stadium. However, there’s no bad blood from that game. The program is just focusing on this weekend.

“They’re not the same team they were last year or two years ago,” said offensive lineman Ed Ingram. “We know that they can be defeated, so that’s our mindset going into the game.”

“I’m glad we had a week to fix ourselves. That’s the biggest thing we needed to do. We took a step back and fixed things we needed to fix,” said linebacker Damone Clark.

“We got some time off and I take it one day at a time. One game at a time. It’s another game and another step closer where I want to be. It’s SEC football. We know the rivalry between LSU and Bama. It’s going to be a special one Saturday,” said Clark.

“They’re really a complete team that runs the ball well and throw the ball well, so we know we have to be prepared for each one of those. Each week is really the same. We’re just going to come out here and practice hard and work hard and try to get a win Saturday,” said veteran defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr.

Although the win over Alabama in 2019 was special, this is a different team and a different year. The key to winning will be focusing on the task at hand.

