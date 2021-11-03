Understanding Lyft's Q3 earnings ahead of Uber report

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings has reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Dolf Berle, Chief Executive Officer, said “We are extremely excited to have nearly all of our ships back exploring the world’s most remarkable destinations, providing high-quality and immersive expeditions to our loyal guests. The pent-up demand for authentic adventure travel is evident in both the overwhelmingly positive guest response as we return to destinations that we have been travelling to for decades, as well as in the sustained booking momentum we are generating across our fleet.
