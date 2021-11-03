Understanding Lyft's Q3 earnings ahead of Uber report

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Uber and Lyft are boasting record profits as both companies say they are aggressively recruiting drivers to fill a void created by the pandemic. Since the pandemic, rideshare costs have exploded across the country. Uber and Lyft -- the two largest rideshare companies in the United States that are responsible for 90% of the market -- say many drivers left the platform early in the pandemic due to concerns about the risk of contracting COVID-19. Others shifted to food delivery, which some considered a safer alternative because there’s less human contact.

