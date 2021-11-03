CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Understanding Lyft's Q3 earnings ahead of Uber report

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmil Michael, fmr. Uber chief business officer,...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MemeStockMaven

SoFi Stock: What To Expect Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

SoFi’s third quarter earnings day lurks around the corner. On November 10, after the closing bell, the company will report results for the second time since the IPO. In the most recent period, SoFi stock (SOFI) - Get SOFI TECHNOLOGIES INC Report dropped 13% in after-hours trading after weak Q3 guidance relative to analyst estimates. This time, SoFi is faced with the challenge of impressing Wall Street for the first time as a public company.
STOCKS
Forbes

Tank Taxi Takes On Lyft And Uber

Look out Lyft and Uber, a British hobbyist turned entrepreneur is offering customers rides in his ‘tank taxi.’ And like the rideshare model, he drives his own vehicle although his operating costs for his 1967 armored vehicle are much higher. Merlin Batchelor of Norwich picked up his 15-ton surplus ‘tank’...
TRAFFIC
Cheddar News

Examining the State of the Ride-Share Industry After Earnings From Uber and Lyft

The two biggest names in the ride-sharing industry reported earnings this week. Uber and Lyft both beat Wall Street expectations on their top and bottom lines, as the companies and the ride-sharing industry have recently faced several challenges like the pandemic, the supply chain crisis, and driver shortages. Johnson Research Group CEO Chris Johnson joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
TRAFFIC
cuereport.com

Lyft Q3 earnings soar amid high mobility demand following the pandemic

Lyft Inc. has reported an adjusted profit for Q3 2021 after the challenging year of COVID-related cost cuts pays off while more riders, as well as drivers, return to the company’s ride-hailing platform. According to Lyft President John Zimmer, airport rides have tripled from a year ago, with an 11%...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emil Michael
Reuters

High prices spell no demand problem for resurgent Uber and Lyft

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Uber and Lyft are emerging from the pandemic as leaner, lower-cost companies with a long-elusive operating profit and the unexpected power to raise prices without alienating riders. Ride-hail fares have surged to unprecedented levels this year due to a driver shortage. Much to the companies' delight,...
TRAFFIC
WOKV

Uber, Lyft making record profits as consumers pay high prices

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Uber and Lyft are boasting record profits as both companies say they are aggressively recruiting drivers to fill a void created by the pandemic. Since the pandemic, rideshare costs have exploded across the country. Uber and Lyft -- the two largest rideshare companies in the United States that are responsible for 90% of the market -- say many drivers left the platform early in the pandemic due to concerns about the risk of contracting COVID-19. Others shifted to food delivery, which some considered a safer alternative because there’s less human contact.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pymnts

Ride-Hailing Fares up 25% in Q3 Over 2019, but Uber, Lyft Riders Don't Care

Riders are returning to Uber and Lyft despite higher prices caused by a driver shortage, Reuters reported Monday (Nov. 8). “Even with prices being up … we’re seeing that as cities reopen, people start using the product, and they use it a lot,” Uber Technologies Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said, quoted in the report.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Rideshare Rebound: Breaking Down Uber's and Lyft's Big Q3

In 2019, a pair of financially unproven but promising rideshare companies debuted two of the largest public offerings of the decade, just two weeks apart from each other –– and they let just about everyone down. At the time, assessments of Uber's and Lyft's IPOs ranged from "modest" to outright...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Indiana Business

Elanco Reports Q3 Earnings

GREENFIELD - Greenfield-based Elanco Animal Health Inc. (NYSE: ELAN) is reporting a third quarter net loss of $104 million, compared to a loss of $135 million during the same period a year ago. The company says Q3 revenue was $1.3 billion, an increase of 27%, caused by increased scale and diversification resulting from the Bayer Animal Health acquisition in August 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

6 Lyft Analysts Break Down Q3 Earnings: 'We Think Uber Should Benefit'

Lyft reported third-quarter adjusted EPS of 5 cents on revenue of $864.4 million. Both numbers beat consensus analyst estimates of a 3-cent loss and $862.7 million, respectively. Revenue was up 73% from a year ago. Related Link: eBay Stock Sinks After Q3 Earnings: 3 Analysts React To Soft International GMV.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Markets
InvestorPlace

SoFi Stock Looks Ready to Move Higher Ahead of Its Q3 Earnings Report

The emerging fintech, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI), reports quarterly results on Nov. 10, and investors will look for a few key data points that could validate buying SOFI stock after the rally. SoFi investors will look at customer acquisition growth in the third quarter. They will also watch for the company...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

LYFT Shares Jump 13% Following Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat

LYFT - Free Report) shares surged 13.1% in after-market trading on Nov 2 following its strong third-quarter 2021 performance with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The company reported third-quarter earnings (excluding 26 cents from non-recurring items) of 5 cents per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents. In the year-ago period, the company had incurred a loss of 90 cents per share amid significant decline in ride volumes induced by coronavirus-led woes.
STOCKS
mediapost.com

Stagwell Stock Surges On Strong Q3 Earnings Report

Stagwell Inc. shares were up more than 8% in morning trading Wednesday after the company issued strong Q3 earnings results. Pro forma organic net revenue growth for the period was nearly 23% and 15.6% for the first nine months of the year. The pro forma numbers calculate results as if the Stagwell-MDC merger had closed at the beginning of 2021. It actually closed in August.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Lyft Stock Leaps Forward, Carrying Uber, as Ride-Sharing Makes Comeback

Lyft (LYFT) - Get Lyft Inc Class A Report stock leapt forward on Wednesday after the ride-sharing company reported third-quarter earnings that handily beat analysts’ forecasts and said it is seeing a post-pandemic return of passengers and drivers to the roads. Shares of rival Uber (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies,...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Uber Q3 Earnings Preview: Small Profit Likely Amid Cost Pressures, Legal Issues

Reports Q3 results on Thursday, Nov. 4, after the market close. Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER ) is finding it hard to impress investors these days. The shares of the world’s largest ride-hailing service remain under pressure despite the company’s announcement that it’s on course to deliver its first adjusted profit when it reports after the US close today.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
cruiseindustrynews.com

Lindblad Reports 2021 Q3 Earnings

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings has reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Dolf Berle, Chief Executive Officer, said “We are extremely excited to have nearly all of our ships back exploring the world’s most remarkable destinations, providing high-quality and immersive expeditions to our loyal guests. The pent-up demand for authentic adventure travel is evident in both the overwhelmingly positive guest response as we return to destinations that we have been travelling to for decades, as well as in the sustained booking momentum we are generating across our fleet.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Investopedia

Pfizer Q3 2021 Earnings Report Recap

Pfizer earnings and revenue growth both outpaced analyst predictions. The company's COVID-19 vaccine contributed $13.0 billion in global revenue, more than half of the company's total revenue for the quarter. Pfizer raised its full-year 2021 revenue and adjusted EPS guidance. Pfizer Earnings Results. Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction. Adjusted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Uber, Lyft's Rides Continue To Pinch?

Americans hailing an Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) or a Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) ride still face high prices due to a crisis of drivers, the Wall Street Journal reports. Both companies report Q3 results next week and will likely address the labor crisis and price surge. The sloth in the return of ride-hailing companies' drivers despite the expiry of the federal unemployment perks triggered the crisis leading to the fare upsurge.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy