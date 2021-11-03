CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Journalist Who Asked Kyle Walker About Bernard Mendy Competition at Man City Speaks Out on Embarrassing 'Tongue-Twist'

By City Xtra
CityXtra
CityXtra
 7 days ago

The England international defender, Manchester City's press officer, and likely everyone watching along were left truly perplexed on Tuesday afternoon when one journalist questioned Kyle Walker on competition for the right-back spot.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming Champions League tie with Club Brugge on Wednesday night, Kyle Walker faced the general press pack answering several questions on a multitude of areas.

But it was competition for Manchester City's right-back slot that took social media by storm in the moments that followed.

We're not talking about competition with Joao Cancelo here, or any other known Manchester City defender.

In fact, it was competition with the now 40 year-old former Paris Saint-Germain, Hull City, and Bolton Wanderers defender, Bernard Mendy.

That was name posed to Kyle Walker by RCB Sport journalist Jim Conlan.

Conlan asked, "Just wondering what the competition is like for you going up against Bernard Mendy for the right-back spot. And does Bernard push you all the way and I hear he's a bit of a character as well?"

You can watch the confusion unfold below.

Speaking out on the moment on Wednesday, Jim Conlan has addressed the confusion on his social media profile by explaining exactly what happened - well, sort of...

Conlan wrote, "I have spoken to Pep (Guardiola) and numerous Manchester City players on a regular basis without any incident in the past. On any given day, there can be so many soccer stories that some may slip your notice. Yes, I got a tongue twist regarding a 1st name which was unfortunate."

"The question was a football question to imply about competition in the full back positions nothing more."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
CityXtra

"We're Doomed!", "Want Him Nowhere Near Our Club" - Several Man City Fans Rage At Reports Linking English Manager As Potential Pep Guardiola Replacement

Pep Guardiola has placed himself in Manchester City's history books after building a squad that has won sustained domestic silverware since his arrival to the club in 2016. The Catalan, who extended his contract at the Etihad Stadium till at least 2023 last year, recently confirmed that he is most likely to take a break from management after the end of his tenure in the east side of Manchester.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City fullback Walker hoping Conte a success with Spurs

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker says he hopes Antonio Conte proves a success for Tottenham. Walker is a former Spurs player. He said at today's Champions League presser: "I think he's a great manager [Conte]. Obviously, the pedigree of the players and the clubs he has managed, hopefully it is going to be a successful appointment for them. It's been tough for years for them with managers coming and going. I wish them all the best."
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Walker demands Man City response against Club Brugge

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker wants to see a response from the team after their disappointing 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The Citizens were bested at home by Patrick Vieira's side, with Aymeric Laporte receiving a red card on the stroke of half-time. As City prepare...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernard Mendy
Person
Kyle Walker
CityXtra

Man City Owners Look to Buy Stake in Major European Club

Widely known as the CFG, the football group currently owns significant stakes in football clubs in all of England, Spain, France, Japan, the USA, Uruguay, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, India and China. Now, according to the latest emerging information, it looks like Russia's most successful club may be next in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Pep Guardiola and Kyle Walker lead well wishes to Sergio Aguero as Manchester City rally around their legendary striker after he was ruled out for three months with heart arrhythmia

Manchester City rallied around Sergio Aguero after the club’s record goalscorer was admitted to hospital with a cardiological issue. Aguero walked off in the 41st minute of Barcelona’s draw against Alaves on Saturday and underwent ‘a diagnostic and therapeutic process’. It was the 33-year-old’s first start since leaving City in...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Club Brugge#Rcb
Tribal Football

​Man City sweating on Kyle Walker ahead of Man Utd clash

Manchester City's medical team are assessing the condition of key defender Kyle Walker ahead of the Manchester derby. City take on bitter rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday. Walker was injured in the team's 4-1 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League group stages. He limped...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
CityXtra

"Weirdest Thing Ever", "Getting Sacked in the Morning" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Journalist's Bizarre Question to Kyle Walker in Pre-Club Brugge Press Conference

The Premier League champions will be looking to bounce back after successive defeats at the hands of West Ham and Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup and Premier League respectively. Walker was rested in mid-week against the Hammers, where City lost 5-3 on penalties after the tie finished goalless at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City v Crystal Palace: Head-to-head stats

Manchester City have lost just one of their last 12 Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace (nine wins, two draws) - going down 3-2 at home in December 2018. Since they returned to the Premier League in 2013-14, Crystal Palace have conceded 39 goals in 16 Premier League meetings with Man City, keeping just one clean sheet in the process. The Eagles have also failed to score in 11 of those 16 meetings.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
197
Followers
2K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy