World Economic Forum postpones China event due to COVID-19

Geneva [Switzerland], October 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The coronavirus pandemic will come to an end when all the countries start using the available health tools effectively, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says. "The pandemic will end when the world chooses to end it. It is in our...
Farms and ranches spreading from roads in the state of Rondônia in the Brazilian Amazon. NASA Earth ObservatoryProtecting the world's forests is crucial for combatting climate change, but agreeing on how to do so is tricky.
Starbucks reported a jump in quarterly earnings Thursday following higher sales in the United States and some overseas markets, but China sales were hit by the latest Covid-19 wave. But the company's operations in China took a hit during the quarter ending October 3 as Starbucks there faced local restrictions on movement and required health protocols due to Covid-19.
The Chinese economy, weighed down by electricity shortages and a vast real estate crisis, has lost its luster recently, to the point where economists are starting to question its impact on the global growth it has helped drive for more than 20 years. Beyond the real estate crisis, a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy had been anticipated by many economists as the Chinese government, which is anxious to reduce debt, slows down investments by local authorities and tightens conditions for bank loans.
U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will have a rare virtual encounter this week as they gather online with other Pacific Rim leaders to chart a path to recovery out of the crisis brought on by the pandemic. New Zealand is hosting this year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, which culminates in a leader's meeting on Saturday. Continued outbreaks of the coronavirus and related travel restrictions have confined the meeting to the virtual realm for a second straight year. As usual, the 21 APEC members will be seeking areas where members can cooperate on easing...
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s state council held a meeting with real estate developers and banks in the southern city of Shenzhen, a source with direct knowledge of the meeting told Reuters, amid intensifying worries over a liquidity crisis in the country’s property sector. Participants at the meeting, which took place on...
SEOUL (Reuters) – A senior U.S. diplomat will meet newly selected presidential candidates in South Korea this week, ahead of next year’s election that will shape the future of relations between the two allies. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink was due to...
After trading barbs throughout the COP26 UN summit in Glasgow, the United States and China announced a surprise pact to cooperate on climate change, signalling a desire to set it aside from other thorny disputes. Greenpeace China's global policy advisor Li Shuo told AFP the statement clearly signalled "a political desire to set the issue of climate change a bit aside" from other sources of tension.
China and the United States on Wednesday vowed to work together to accelerate climate action this decade, separately announcing a surprise pact on global warming, which is already causing disasters across the world.
The joint declaration came as the crunch COP26 summit in Glasgow entered its pivotal final days, with negotiators wrestling over ways to limit global warming to 1.5-2 degrees Celsius compared to preindustrial levels.
"This document contains strong statements about the alarming science, the emissions gap, and the urgent need to accelerate action to close that gap," US special envoy John Kerry told reporters.
"It commits to a series of important actions now this decade when it is needed."
Two German companies were exposed by German broadcaster ARD, and the Daily Welt am Sonntag to be supplying Chinese warship components were rapped by the UK. Their business was called illegal, and they should not make these components for Beijing's naval ships. Relations between China and Brussels are not perfect,...
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Europe’s bitter winter is here, arriving much like it did in 2020—with COVID-19 cases rising to their highest levels in months, and health officials warning that a dire resurgence of the pandemic looms ahead. Describing...
GLASGOW (Reuters) – EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans welcomed a climate pact between the United States and China on Wednesday, saying it would help nations comes to an agreement at the United Nations climate summit. “It’s really encouraging to see that those countries that were at odds in so...
Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) – China’s imports of Iranian oil have held above half a million barrels per day on average for the last three months, traders and ship-tracking firms said, as buyers judge that getting crude at cheap prices outweighs any risks from busting U.S. sanctions. Chinese purchases of Iranian crude...
As Covid-19 wreaked havoc around the world last year, the 39-year-old son of an Indian billionaire was laying the groundwork for a plan he hoped would eventually end the pandemic. Adar Poonawalla — the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine maker — pumped hundreds of...
Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Less than two weeks ago, India celebrated administering its 1 billionth COVID-19 vaccine in a campaign that has partially inoculated nearly 70% of the country’s 900 million adults. Now, a new reality is worrying its health authorities: More than 100 million people have not turned up for their scheduled second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third wave.
Half of British adults think there will be another Covid lockdown this year, according to a new poll. The survey, by Savanta ComRes, found that 49 per cent believe there will be further lockdowns, with 74 per cent concerned about another virus wave this winter. Fears are highest amongst those aged over 55, at 78 per cent.
Comments / 0