NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Video shows an 80-year-old man riding an elevator when his fellow passenger turns and robs him. It happened Thursday afternoon in a building near East 12th Street and Avenue C in the East Village. Police say the man had asked the victim for a cigarette outside the building, then followed him into the lobby of the building and into the elevator. 🚨Do you know this man? Please give us a call. He’s wanted for robbing an elderly victim.🚨 pic.twitter.com/Ft6wV1tLYu — NYPD 9th Precinct (@NYPD9Pct) October 29, 2021 The man then allegedly displayed a box cutter, demanded money and took $60 from the victim’s pocket. The victim was not injured. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO