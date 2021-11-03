CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

City of Sedalia to Observe Veterans Day

By Randy Kirby
 8 days ago
The City of Sedalia will observe the Veterans Day holiday on Thursday, Nov. 11. City of Sedalia offices, including the Materials...

Milling, Resurfacing Projects Noted by City of Sedalia

The City of Sedalia issued the following press release on Friday morning:. “Beginning at 8 a.m. on Wed., Nov. 3, and continuing through 5:30 p.m. on Thurs, Nov. 4, S. Grand Ave. from W. Broadway Blvd. to just south of Clinton Road will be restricted to a single lane of traffic as the road’s surface is milled and new surfacing material is applied to the roadway. Those routinely parking on S. Grand Ave. will need to ensure their vehicles are not parked on S. Grand Ave beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4, and continuing until 5:30 p.m. each day as vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense.
SEDALIA, MO
