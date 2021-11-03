CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zayn Malik’s Sister Supports Him Amid Gigi Situation

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZayn Malik’s sisters are showing a lot of love to their brother after allegations of him hitting Gigi’s mother, Yolanda surfaced. Both sisters took to their Instagram Stories to post messages of love, karma, marriage, family, and respecting...

Reality Tea

Bella Hadid And Anwar Hadid Unfollow Zayn Malik After Alleged Physical Altercation With Yolanda Hadid; Bella Posts Messages Seemingly Aimed At Zayn About Self-Growth

It’s been a few years since we’ve been privy to the ins and outs of daily life over at Yolanda Hadid’s lemon-powered castle. The mom of supermodels has left her days on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills behind long ago, but never to be forgotten. As far as drama, though, that’s never too far away. […] The post Bella Hadid And Anwar Hadid Unfollow Zayn Malik After Alleged Physical Altercation With Yolanda Hadid; Bella Posts Messages Seemingly Aimed At Zayn About Self-Growth appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Birmingham Star

Bella Hadid shares cryptic post amid Gigi, Zayn Malik split

Washington [US], October 29 (ANI): Supermodel Bella Hadid shared a cryptic post on social media which seems to be her opinion on the alleged conflict between her mother Yolanda Hadid and Zayn Malik, who recently split from Gigi Hadid. E! News obtained a quote of wisdom shared by Bella on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Waliyha Malik
Person
Zayn Malik
wonderwall.com

The scathing post Bella Hadid fans think is aimed at sister Gigi's ex Zayn Malik, more news

Bella Hadid posts 'work on yourself' amid Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid split drama. On Oct. 28, amid reports of an altercation between Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid, and news Gigi and Zayn have split, Gigi's sister, Bella Hadid, posted a relationship quote on her Instagram Stories. "I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself," the quote read, according to Us Weekly. Bella later deleted the post, but the Daily Mail reports she and her brother, Anwar Hadid, have both unfollowed Zayn on social media. Zayn's sister seemingly referenced the family drama as well, when she shared a post that read, "Karma comes after everyone eventually." The apparent social media reactions came on the heels of TMZ's claim Zayn "struck" Yolanda during an argument. Zayn has since denied the allegations and asked fans to give the family some privacy for "healing" purposes. A rep for Gigi told People in a statement, "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai," the daughter she shares with Zayn, and "asks for privacy during this time." On Oct. 29, NBC News cited court documents showing Zayn pleaded no contest to "harassing" Gigi and Yolanda during the altercation at the former couple's home in Pennsylvania on Sept. 29. The outlet reports Zayn was fined and placed on 360 days of probation. He'll also need to take an anger management course, be screened for a domestic violence supervision program and refrain from contacting Yolanda and a man who was involved in the argument, who's believed to be a bodyguard.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram Stories#Ig Stories
q957.com

Zayn Malik denies “striking” Gigi Hadid’s mom, Yolanda

Zayn Malik has released a statement following allegations that he “struck” Gigi Hadid’s mom, Yolanda. In the message posted to Twitter Thursday, the singer begins by saying that he’s a private person and wants to create a safe space for his one-year-old daughter, Khai, but he felt the need to speak out after the accusations were “leaked” to the press.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Gigi Hadid’s Boyfriend Zayn Malik Reportedly “Struck” Yolanda Hadid; Zayn Responds To Press “Leak”

It’s been many moons since Yolanda Hadid appeared as a regular on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. We watched her battle Lyme disease and show her love of lemons in a way that probably made Shannon Beador jealous. She’s a mother of two supermodels and was a chill, yet stern voice on a show […] The post Gigi Hadid’s Boyfriend Zayn Malik Reportedly “Struck” Yolanda Hadid; Zayn Responds To Press “Leak” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
wmagazine.com

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Have Broken Up

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have broken up after six years together, on-and-off. The breakup comes amid claims of an increasingly public tense situation involving Malik and Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, that ended in charges against Malik for harassment. TMZ reported on Thursday that Malik and Yolanda got into an...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Is this the real reason Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid split?

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have reportedly gone their separate ways after six years together on-and-off, and 13 months after welcoming their baby daughter Khai back in 2020. While there have been various claims surrounding a dispute between Zayn and Gigi's mum Yolanda Hadid, the alleged reason for the split has come to light following reports from sources.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Reports: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik split amid family dispute

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have called it quits. The 26-year-old model and 28-year-old singer recently broke up after nearly six years together, Entertainment Tonight reported Thursday. Sources said Hadid and Malik have been amicably working to co-parent their daughter Khai, 13 months. People...
RELATIONSHIPS
AL.com

Zayn Malik pleads no contest to hitting Gigi Hadid’s mother

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik has reportedly pleaded no contest after allegedly hitting “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid, the mother of his girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid. Court officials told TMZ that Malik was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment and plead no contest to one....
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Break up After 2 Years Together Amid Alleged Incident With Her Mother

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik broke up after two years together. The news comes hours after TMZ reported Hadid's mother, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid, was considering filing a police report after Malik allegedly struck her. Malik responded to the report by denying he hit the grandmother of his 1-year-old daughter with Hadid, but he wrote about an incident in which he had an argument with a "family member" of Hadid's in another statement.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Why Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Broke Up Amid His Alleged Dispute With Her Mom Yolanda

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's nearly-six-year on-off romance is off again, People reported last night, hours after reports surfaced alleging Zayn had a dispute with Gigi's mom Yolanda, and Yolanda was claiming he “struck” her. (Zayn “adamantly” denied doing so in a statement to TMZ.) Sources spoke to Entertainment Tonight and The Sun in the hours after about why the breakup happened—and how big a factor the Yolanda incident was in its cause. Their statements come shortly before TMZ broke the news that Zayn pled no contest to four charges of harassment against Gigi and Yolanda.
CELEBRITIES

