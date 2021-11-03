DoorDash adds safety features to help protect drivers

There’s no denying the convenience of food delivery services, but one alleged request left one driver particularly baffled.TikToker Kaelum Grant (@kaelumgrantt) from Ohio revealed that he received a delivery request for a person all the way over in Rhode Island - which is approximately 741.1 miles away.And how much would Kaelum’s receive for making this day-long road trip?Just a measly $9.25.Unsurprisingly, Kaelum was not up for an adventure and hilariously reacted to the request in a TikTok that has now gone viral. He also had a message for the Rhode Island customer waiting for their food. @kaelumgrantt #rhodeisland...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO