Seattle, WA

Slog AM: The Police Had a Good Election Night, Very Little Good News for Progressives in Seattle Races, Republicans Look Likely to Lose One More King County Council Seat

By Charles Mudede
The Stranger
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, last night was bad. Very bad. At a national level, Virginia is basically turning red. The state's governor will be Glenn Youngkin, a Trumpy Republican, and the GOP is on track to reclaim the state's House. The leading explanation for the Dems dismal performance is that voters, white voters, have...

www.thestranger.com

