Owen Paterson: Anger as Tory MP avoids suspension in rule shake-up

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConservative Owen Paterson has avoided punishment for now as the government ordered its MPs to back a review of standards investigations. The result of the vote was met with cries of "shame" from opposition MPs. Mr Paterson was found to have misused his position as an MP to benefit...

www.bbc.com

Related
AFP

Former UK minister embroiled in sleaze row defends conduct

A Conservative lawmaker at the centre of a sleaze row in Britain following reports he used his parliamentary office for lucrative private work insisted Wednesday he had not broken the rules. - 'Appropriate' - British lawmakers are permitted to hold second jobs, so long as they declare them, but are not allowed to use their parliamentary offices or resources for such work.
U.K.
AFP

Johnson insists UK not corrupt despite second job MP scandal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday dismissed claims that corruption was rife in Britain, as his ruling Conservative party was embroiled in a slew of high-profile sleaze allegations about MPs with second jobs. Revelations that former attorney general Geoffrey Cox used his parliamentary office for lucrative private work have triggered a standards inquiry, even as he maintained he had not broken any rules. It came after Johnson last week tried -- and failed -- to change the rules on sanctioning errant MPs, when another Tory MP, Owen Paterson, was found to have lobbied ministers for two firms that had him on the payroll. Both cases have opened up MPs to renewed scrutiny about potential conflicts of interest, more than a decade after a scandal over expenses that caused public anger and prompted a string of resignations.
JOBS
BBC

Rochdale councillor leaves fourth party citing Tory sleaze

A Conservative councillor, who has previously represented the Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Labour, has left the party over "Tory sleaze". Kathleen Nickson, who represents Balderstone and Kirkholt on Rochdale Council, joined the Tories in 2020. She said she had left the party after the recent lobbying row and "couldn't...
POLITICS
BBC

Sir Geoffrey Cox denies breaking rules on Commons office use

Conservative MP Sir Geoffrey Cox has said he did not break parliamentary rules by carrying out paid legal work in his House of Commons office. The ex-attorney general, who has made almost £900,000 in the last year as a barrister, apparently took part in a virtual meeting there on 14 September.
POLITICS
BBC

UK is not a corrupt country, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has hit back at sleaze allegations, insisting the UK is not "remotely a corrupt country". The prime minister said MPs faced "tough" scrutiny - and those who broke the rules should be punished. He was speaking to the world's media at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. It...
JOBS
BBC

Labour to choose North Shropshire by-election candidate within days

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the party will decide on its candidate for the North Shropshire by-election in the next few days. The election follows the resignation of Conservative MP Owen Paterson, who was found to have breached parliamentary rules on lobbying. Labour's internal deadline for applications is...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: PM accused of ‘running scared’ as only handful of Tory MPs attend sleaze debate

The prime minister refused to apologise for his actions in the Owen Paterson paid lobbying scandal, which saw him attempt to save his friend from suspension, after No 10 confirmed the PM would not attend the Commons debate on standards and sleaze.The government benches were relatively empty as the debate began – ITV’s Robert Peston counted only 46 out of 360 MPs – compared with high attendance from opposition parties.Responding to the news that Steve Barclay, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, would represent the government at the emergency debate instead of the prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson told to apologise over Owen Paterson sleaze scandal in parliament

Keir Starmer has urged Boris Johnson to apologise to the country for his handling of the corruption scandal engulfing the government.The Labour leader said a no-show by the prime minister at a parliamentary debate on Monday would demonstrate that he was “either too arrogant or too cowardly to take responsibility” for the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal which saw the government attempt to scrap a standards watchdog to support the MP.And other opposition parties on Sunday night pushed for a sleaze inquiry to be set up.Labour took to the airwaves on Sunday hunting for resignations – with shadow Commons leader Thangam...
POLITICS
The Independent

Owen Paterson: Tory minister claims no 'wider problem' of corruption in politics

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has said she doesn’t think there is a “wider problem” with corruption in politics as BBC’s Dan Walker quizzed her on what she thinks about Boris Johnson potentially not attending a debate on the issue. Walker accused her of not taking the issues seriously, and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson shouldn’t attend emergency Commons sleaze debate, cabinet minister says

Boris Johnson doesn’t need to attend an emergency debate in the Commons on standards and sleaze and can follow proceedings on television from his office, a cabinet minister has said.It comes after Sir Keir Starmer insisted that a no-show by the prime minister at the parliamentary debate on Monday would demonstrate that he was “either too arrogant or too cowardly to take responsibility” for the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal.Just last week the government was forced into a humiliating U-turn over the decision to block Mr Paterson’s 30-day suspension with plans to create a Conservative-dominated committee to rewrite sleaze rules...
POLITICS
AFP

UK's Johnson under fire as MPs debate standards system

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced pressure to appear before British lawmakers debating the standards system Monday, as days of sleaze and cronyism claims against his government intensified with new revelations. MPs will hold an emergency afternoon debate amid calls for an independent inquiry into the mounting allegations of apparent corruption and inappropriate conduct within the Conservative party and government. It follows outrage at efforts last week to overhaul parliament's internal disciplinary process which would have prevented the 30-day suspension of a Tory MP found to have committed an "egregious" breach of lobbying rules. Although Johnson abandoned the unprecedented move within 24 hours -- prompting the lawmaker, Owen Paterson, to resign from parliament -- it threw the spotlight on a raft of allegations around MPs' behaviour.
POLITICS
The Independent

What did Owen Paterson do? Everything you need to know about Tory lobbying scandal

Boris Johnson’s government is mired in sleaze claims after No 10 tried to save Conservative Party MP Owen Paterson from suspension while seeking to rip up the Commons disciplinary process.On Thursday Mr Paterson dramatically resigned as an MP after Mr Johnson U-turned and allowed a fresh vote on his suspension over a breach in lobbying rules, and retreated on plans to rewrite conduct rules. So what was the Tory MP found to have done wrong? Why did the government U-turn? And how do the parties now agree on a disciplinary procedure following the saga described by...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Tory chiefs fear anti-sleaze backlash in Owen Paterson by-election

Tory Party chiefs fear being hit by an anti-sleaze backlash in the by-election for Owen Paterson’s vacant seat as political opponents seek to exploit the lobbying row. Figures involved in planning for the vote fear Labour and Liberal Democrat candidates will repeatedly bring up the debacle which saw Mr Paterson resign as an MP on Thursday.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Owen Paterson news: Johnson ‘sad’ after ‘friend’ quits as MP over U-turn on suspension and sleaze vote

Boris Johnson has said he is “very sad” that his “friend and colleague of decades”, Owen Paterson, decided to resign as an MP after the government U-turned on a vote to reconsider his immediate suspension and create a new sleaze system for parliament.Mr Paterson, a former Tory minister, who was facing suspension from the Commons over a finding he had accepted payment for lobbying activities but insisted he was innocent, said: “I will remain a public servant but outside the cruel world of politics.”In a statement, the prime minister responded he was sad Westminster would lose the North Shropshire...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Newer Tory MPs furious at No 10 order to back Owen Paterson

New Conservative MPs, especially in “red wall” seats, have shed sweat and tears this week after being strong-armed into trying to save a veteran colleague from suspension by ripping up anti-sleaze rules before the government was forced into a screeching U-turn. Some from the 2019 intake privately confessed their fury...
POLITICS

