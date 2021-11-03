Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Violates Former Low at 1,771.98

The Bitcoin market went back and forth on Wednesday as it continues to try to make all-time highs. We did briefly do that during the session but gave back the gains as it looks like a little bit of consolidation is ahead. Nonetheless, we have recently broken above the top of a crucial bullish flag, which measures for a move all the way to the $85,000 level. Because of this, I remain bullish, and I think that any short-term pullback at this point in time will end up being a nice buying opportunity. The $60,000 level ends up being a bit of a “floor in the market” from what I can see, so I do think that it is only a matter of time before that level comes into focus on any type of selloff.

