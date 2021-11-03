CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Violates Former Low at 1,771.98

By Forex Crunch
ForexTV.com
 7 days ago

The price of Gold could extend its downside movement after breaking below the immediate support...

forextv.com

Comments / 0

FXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD surges to multi-month highs above $1850 in wake of hot US inflation numbers

Spot gold has surged to fresh multi-month highs in the $1850s after much higher-than-expected US inflation figures. The YoY rate of headline inflation rose to 6.2%. Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have spiked higher in response to the latest US Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) report. Prior to the data release, XAU/USD was just under $1828, but it now trades well above the $1850 mark with on-the-day gains of about more than 1.0%. Spot prices are up around 1.7% from earlier session lows around $1823.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: Gold, AUD/USD

Gold has been advancing in recent sessions on US Dollar weakness and as treasury yields dropped. However, today both yields and the greenback are rising on inflation fears, after Chinese CPI & PPI jumped, pulling dollar denominated gold lower off a two month. US PPI came in at 8.6% YoY...
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Free Forex Signals and Forecast: BUY USD/CHF – 10 Nov 2021

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the USD/CHF pair. The USD/CHF pair is trading in the red at 0.9122 at the time of writing. The pressure remains high as the price stands below a strong dynamic resistance. Technically, it’s trapped within a down channel, so we need a strong … Continued.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Soaring US inflation hinting at fresh yearly lows

US inflation was upwardly revised to 6.2% YoY in October. Weekly unemployment claims in the US contracted to 267K in the week ended November 5. EUR/USD is under strong selling pressure and could pierce the year low. The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.1543 in the European session and ahead of...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: XAU Spikes on 6.2% CPI - Gold Four-Month Highs

Gold prices broke out to fresh four-month highs on the back of a really strong inflation print this morning. Given last week’s dovish FOMC and this week’s extreme read on inflation, it would appear that the fundamental backdrop is open for higher Gold prices, which matches the technical breakout that showed up this morning. The key now is whether the Fed begins to adapt away from the ‘transitory’ narrative as inflation has been at-or-above 5% for six months now.
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Selling Pressure Intensifies Ahead of US Inflation Data

The EUR/USD is trapped between strong levels, so only a valid breakout could bring us new opportunities. The pair dropped aggressively as the DXY rallied ahead of the US inflation data. A new lower low could activate a larger downside movement. Our EUR/USD forecast sees the pair plunging after failing once again to stabilize above … Continued.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates post-US inflation gains around $1,850

Gold snaps five-day uptrend to step back from the highest levels since June. Market sentiment dwindles as US banking holiday restricts bond moves. Evergrande, Fed rate hike and Sino-American phase 1 deal in focus. Gold (XAU/USD) bulls step back from multi-month high, down 0.26% intraday around $1,848 during a quiet...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

NZD pushed down below 71 USc

US CPI inflation surges to a 30-year high driving US rates higher across the curve and spilling over into other markets. USD stronger …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

US Dollar Technical Setups: Gold, DXY & USD/CAD Levels

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Continues to Threaten $70,000

The Bitcoin market went back and forth on Wednesday as it continues to try to make all-time highs. We did briefly do that during the session but gave back the gains as it looks like a little bit of consolidation is ahead. Nonetheless, we have recently broken above the top of a crucial bullish flag, which measures for a move all the way to the $85,000 level. Because of this, I remain bullish, and I think that any short-term pullback at this point in time will end up being a nice buying opportunity. The $60,000 level ends up being a bit of a “floor in the market” from what I can see, so I do think that it is only a matter of time before that level comes into focus on any type of selloff.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Bears gear up for a breakout

The US Producer Price Index held steady at 8.6% YoY in October. European policymakers are diverging on their vision about a rate hike. EUR/USD retreated from around 1.1600, could retest the year low at 1.1512. The EUR/USD pair trades marginally lower on a daily basis as the greenback becomes more...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Inflation back in the eye of the storm

Wall Street edged lower after US wholesale inflation held at record highs. The focus now shifts to the US Consumer Price Index, foreseen at 5.3% YoY. EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1600, upside limited by strong selling interest. The EUR/USD pair advanced to a fresh weekly high of 1.1608 but ended the...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

USD/JPY Forecast: Moving Into A Corrective Phase, Aims At 112.56

The USD/JPY pair could extend its downside movement as long as it stays within the descending pitchfork’s body. Escaping from the major triangle pattern signalled that we may have a corrective phase. A larger downside movement could be activated by a valid breakdown below the 38.2% retracement level. Our USD/JPY forecast sees the pair trading … Continued.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, gold, USD/CAD

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar" The currency pair is trading at 1.1600 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.1605 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1505. An additional signal confirming the decline might become a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel, which is already being tested. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.1635, which will mean further growth to 1.1725.
CURRENCIES

