CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

A look at what's causing shipping bottlenecks: from the entrenched to the absurd

ksjd.org
 8 days ago

NPR's A Martínez talks to Flexport...

www.ksjd.org

Comments / 0

Related
Investor's Business Daily

Supply-Chain Pain: What's Causing Backups At America's Ports?

A whiplash economic recovery from the pandemic has put a squeeze on the supply chain and has left retailers scrambling to restock shelves and consumers wondering if their holiday gifts will show up on time. But why are these supply-chain hiccups still happening 18 months after initial Covid lockdowns and what are companies doing to meet high demand? IBD reporter Bill Peters explains the ongoing supply-chain disruptions on this episode of Growth Stories.
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Port snarls show cargo ships trying to avoid the big bottlenecks

Congestion at many of the world's major ports offered a snapshot of supply chains trying to avoid unprecedented bottlenecks, as cargo handlers searched for the quickest way to route goods through the clogged arteries of global commerce. The number of container ships off China's largest trade hub, the combined anchorage...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Of Long Beach#Bottlenecks#Port Of Los Angeles#Shipping#Npr#Mart Nez
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
natureworldnews.com

Toxic Trees: ‘The Tree of Death’ Known to be So Deadly You Can't Stand Under it

If you happen to come across a tree that bears a sweet-scented, apple-like fruit, you better hold on for dear life and watch out for poison apples. More notably, the fruit in question does not only poison when eaten, but its tree itself is so toxic it was known as the 'tree of death'. Behold, the world´s most dangerous tree - the manchineel (Hippomane mancinella), also referred to as 'beach apple' or 'poison guava' of the Florida Everglades and the Caribbean coast.
GARDENING
CNN

US oil companies are in no rush to solve Biden's gas price problem

New York (CNN Business) — US oil companies used to ramp up production at even the slightest hint of higher prices. That drill-baby-drill strategy worked well for American drivers last decade, keeping prices at the pump relatively low. And it made the United States the king of the oil world, surpassing both Saudi Arabia and Russia in production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

This Hot Growth Stock Is Still a Buy After Enormous Gains

Lucid wants to lead in EV technology, and it's starting out well with a 520-mile battery range. The company hopes to stay on track for its revenue projection of over $2.2 billion in 2022. Lucid has longer-term plans to advance its battery technology into energy storage applications. Shares of electric...
ECONOMY
WWD

Clean Beauty Brand Ignae Makes Big U.S. Push With a New Look

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Ignae, a Portuguese beauty start-up that develops its biotechnology ingredients from the natural habitats of the Azores, is launching a direct-to-consumer site that offers its new range of premium skin care products, alongside AI skin testing and a personalized skin condition monitor, to the U.S. market next Monday, WWD can exclusively reveal. Founded by Miguel Pombo in 2016, a native of the Azores, the brand was created with the belief that from the depths of the surrounding sea to volcanic fumaroles, many ingredients in the Azores ecosystem can be used for skin...
SKIN CARE
ksjd.org

Extra-high tides offer a glimpse into the future as sea level rises

We have a story now of extra-high tides. When the moon and sun line up in a certain way, you can get a higher tide than normal in places like Rhode Island, which is where we're about to go. And climate change is making those extra-high tides even worse, offering a glimpse of our future. From Rhode Island Public Radio, Sofie Rudin reports.
ENVIRONMENT
ksjd.org

From COP26: Pete Buttigieg describes how transportation factors into climate goals

And I'm Ari Shapiro in Glasgow at the U.N. climate summit, which is inching towards its conclusion. Negotiators here have released a rough draft of an agreement on how countries will aim to avoid the worst climate disasters. The document urges world leaders to set more ambitious plans to cut emissions by the end of next year. The draft is being criticized for what it does not say on transparency and financing for developing countries. Activists gathered just outside the meeting rooms in the path of delegates today, chanting and demanding that leading countries do more.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Rivian: Amazon and Ford-backed electric car company becomes second-most valuable automaker in US

Shares of Rivian Automotive soared as much as 53 per cent in its Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, giving the Amazon and Ford-backed electric vehicle maker a market valuation of more than $100bn after the world’s biggest initial public offering this year.Such a valuation makes it bigger than General Motors at $86bn, Ford at $80bn, and Lucid Group at $69bn. Only Tesla is valued higher, with a market capitalisation of an astounding approximately $1 trillion.Blowing past the offer price of $78 per share, Rivian’s stock opened at $106.75 per share.Including securities, restricted stock units, the company is worth approximately $106bn.Investors...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy