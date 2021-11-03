A look at what's causing shipping bottlenecks: from the entrenched to the absurd

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Ignae, a Portuguese beauty start-up that develops its biotechnology ingredients from the natural habitats of the Azores, is launching a direct-to-consumer site that offers its new range of premium skin care products, alongside AI skin testing and a personalized skin condition monitor, to the U.S. market next Monday, WWD can exclusively reveal.
Founded by Miguel Pombo in 2016, a native of the Azores, the brand was created with the belief that from the depths of the surrounding sea to volcanic fumaroles, many ingredients in the Azores ecosystem can be used for skin...
