New Orleans: French Quarter Ghost Tour

This week the House of Representative select committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol issued a flurry of new subpoenas. All eyes are on House Democrats, Attorney General Merrick Garland and the federal courts to see if, collectively, the three branches of government can get to the bottom of former President Trump ’s knowledge and involvement in the planning of the bloody insurrection in the coming months.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO