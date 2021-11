Lehigh Valley Stands Up is building grassroots power by electing candidates at all levels who will push hard to make Pennsylvania a place where all of us can thrive. Allentown, PA —On Tuesday, everyday working people in Lehigh and Northampton Counties stepped up to vote for a new kind of representative for our communities. Candidates like Hillary Kwiatek and Taiba Sultana are committed to pursuing the policies our communities need to make justice real — and that’s why they won. From the school board to city council, Lehigh Valley Stands Up (LVSU) is building Pennsylvania where all of us can thrive.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO