House GOP's proposed congressional map splits Toledo

COLUMBUS — A new congressional map proposed Wednesday by Ohio House Republicans would divide the city of Toledo and would place U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, a Toledo Democrat, in a decidedly Republican-friendly and rural district.

Later in the day Senate Republicans countered with their own map that makes a point of keeping Ohio's largest cities, including Toledo, intact. But Lucas County would still be divided, as it is in the current congressional map, and Ms. Kaptur's 9th District would still take on more rural, Republican territory in the north-central portion of the state.

A graphic showing the A graphic showing the new congressional map proposed by Ohio Senate Republicans.

The long-awaited unveiling of proposals by majority Republicans marks the real beginning of debate, more than a month after lawmakers missed their first constitutional deadline to try to pass a bipartisan map and days after the seven-member, Republican-majority Ohio Redistricting Commission failed in its backup role.

Ohio is losing one of its 16 congressional districts to a faster-growing state. Republicans have held 12, or 75 percent, of the seats through the entire last decade, even though they've gotten about 53 percent on average of the statewide vote in elections over that decade.

House Republicans said their plan would lead to eight Republican-friendly districts, two Democratic districts, and five that would be considered competitive. Senate Republicans predicted five GOP seats, two Democratic seats, and eight competitive districts.

Both maps define competitive as being between 45 and 55 percent. The only two districts deemed safe bets for Democrats would be in Cleveland and Columbus.

Ms. Kaptur expressed her disappointment with the proposals in a statement Wednesday evening.

“The proposals unveiled today are a clear violation of this most basic principle,” she said. “A legitimate redistricting of Ohio could have easily achieved a balanced result without elongated, far-reaching boundaries that break apart metropolitan areas, split Ohio's communities of affinity, defy natural topography, and shatter economic regions.”

Ohio's Legislature should respect the wishes of Ohioans for fair and representative districts, Ms. Kaptur said.

Chris Cusack, professor emeritus of geography at Keene State College, has done analysis for government watchdog groups that have promoted redistricting reform. He noted that the House GOP map scored a zero when it comes to proportionality — how well the end result would reflect how voters have generally voted over the last decade.

“I’ve never seen a zero before,” Mr. Cusack said.

An analysis of the House GOP map by Dave’s Redistricting, a website tool used by the advocates to judge maps, predicted that the map would likely yield a 13-2 map. The site predicted that the new 9th District would have a 58.3 to 38.6 percent Republican advantage.

Rep. Paula Hicks-Hudson (D., Toledo) said Republican procrastination has created a constitutional crisis. She represents heavily minority central Toledo but, under the House GOP plan, would find herself living in the mostly rural 5th District encompassing most of the rural northwestern corner of the state. The 5th is now held by U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, a Bowling Green Republican.

“I'm hoping that, not only my constituents, but the people in Lucas County will look at this and see exactly what this is — a sham,” she said. “We're going to fight to the end to ensure that what the citizens wanted will be done.”

Under the House plan, portions of South Toledo, Point Place, and East Toledo and the rest of eastern Lucas County would remain in Ms. Kaptur’s current 9th District. The district would then shift from its current Lake Erie-hugging configuration, known as the “snake on the lake” to pick up all of Ottawa and Erie counties, parts of which it currently holds. It would further move east and south to pick up all of Sandusky, Seneca, Huron, Crawford, Marion, Richland, Ashland, and Knox counties and a tiny piece of southwest Lorain.

The current “snake on the lake” — a safe Democratic district — stretches 100 miles along the lake shoreline from Toledo to Cleveland through five counties without encompassing a single one in its entirety. That could not be repeated under new reforms adopted by voters in 2018.

The new 5th District would continue to hold much of the northwestern corner of the state, but would also shift east to pick up West Toledo, Central Toledo, and most of East Toledo under the House plan. In addition to its share of Lucas County, it would consist of 11 entire, largely rural counties as well as bits of two more. Lucas County would be one of 13 counties divided between districts on the map, 10 fewer than the map currently in place.

The 4th District — now held by U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, the Urbana Republican — currently resembles a duck with its tail feathers nearly touching the Indiana line southwest of Lima, its head touching Sandusky Bay, and its bill in Lorain County. It would be far more compact under both the House and Senate maps with mostly rural counties northwest of Columbus.

“Substitute House Bill 429 is a constitutionally compliant congressional plan, which is always the primary factor,” said Rep. Scott Oelslager (R., North Canton), the House bill’s sponsor. “But it's also a plan that focuses on maintaining whole communities within congressional districts.”

A graphic showing the new congressional map proposed by Ohio House Republicans.

Sen. Rob McColley (R., Napoleon), sponsor of the Senate GOP proposal, said he believes map-drawers were obligated to keep the state's largest cities whole whenever possible.

“We split some of the large counties, but that was in an effort to comply with the Ohio Constitution in keeping compact districts throughout the state, but we did want to keep Ohio's largest cities whole, and we did that in this map,” Mr. McColley said.

In addition to keeping Toledo intact, the Senate GOP proposal keeps much more of Democratic-friendly Lucas County in Ms. Kaptur's 9th district. It reduces a bit of the rural Republican footprint that strongly supported President Trump in 2020 as seen in the House GOP proposal.

Map-drawers are forbidden under constitutional reforms adopted by voters in 2018 from drawing a map that “unduly” benefits a political party or incumbents. The maps must also be geographically compact and split far fewer counties and municipalities.

“There's nothing about this process that upholds the spirit of the 2018 ballot initiative,” said Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio. “This is not a transparent, public process that's deliberative and really involving the public.

“Even just how hard it was to get a map that would be analyzable by everyday Ohioans even nonpartisan groups like mine — it shouldn't be that hard to ask for maps,” she said.

The House Government Oversight and Senate Local Government and Elections Committees will continue hearings on their respective bills on Thursday. The General Assembly has another — and final — deadline of Nov. 30 to pass a map and have it signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine like any other bill.

If lawmakers pass a map with at least three-fifths of each chamber's members, including a third of Democrats, that map will last the next decade until after the next U.S. Census.

If it passes by a simple majority, the map will last just four years. This is what happened with the redistricting commission when it failed to reach a bipartisan deal on state Senate and House districts. The resulting map, which would likely preserve Republican veto-proof supermajorities in both chambers, faces three challenges before the Ohio Supreme Court.