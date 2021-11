If you’ve been waiting until Black Friday – aka, the biggest shopping event of the year – to snap up a bargain on home appliances, TVs, laptops and tech gadgets, the team here at IndyBest are pleased to inform you that you’re going to be shopping a whole lot earlier than expected.That’s because, while the main event is still some weeks away, Currys has joined the likes Boots, Superdrug, Studio, AO and now Amazon by launching its Black Friday event early. The sale includes hundreds of deals on a whole host of products including coffee machines, headphones, air fryers and...

SHOPPING ・ 2 HOURS AGO