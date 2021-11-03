CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannah Waddingham Is Ready To Get Seductive On 'Tom Jones' A New TV Show... Just In Case Ted Lasso Cuts The Run Short

Cover picture for the articleHannah Waddingham is racking up the awards and racking up the roles as she just joined the cast of 'Tom Jones' a mini-series currently filming in Northern Ireland. Hannah, who has won the hearts of Americans in her role as Rebecca Welton on Ted Lasso, is slated to play the seductive...

Ted Lasso star cast in new ITV period drama – and it looks incredible

Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham, Bridgerton star James Fleet and Doctor Who star Pearl Mackie are set to star in the new ITV period drama Tom Jones, and it looks amazing!. Solly McLeod is playing the hero Tom, alongside Sophie Wilde as Sophia, while Pearl plays Sophia’s trusted maid, Honour. The new series is an adaptation of Henry Fielding's classic novel The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling.
