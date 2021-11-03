Venice, Italy

As reported by Eater.com, Zinqué has returned to Venice after closing its other location at Abbot Kinney and Venice boulevards. The restaurant is now open at 1430 Lincoln Boulevard and the hours of operation are 7:00 a.m. to midnight from Sunday to Thursday with extended hours on the weekends where they are open until 2:00 a.m. This location, with its full liquor license, serves French style brunch, lunch and dinner with a full complement of cocktails, wine, and beer. The restaurant also has locations across the region, including in Century City, Downtown LA and Newport Beach.
