As soon as The Shield first joined the WWE main roster they became one of the top acts in the company, and they hit the ground running as they dominated their opponents. Jon Moxley recently discussed The Shield’s early days during an appearance on Talk Is Jericho, and he noted that the trio wasn’t exactly welcomed into the locker room with open arms. However, things started to turn around after The Shield got a solid review from Chris Jericho himself.

