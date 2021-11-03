CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay-Z joins Instagram

By Lisa Respers France
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
(CNN) — HOV is officially on the gram. Jay-Z, who is well known for not being very active on social media, launched an Instagram account on Tuesday. The rapper/entrepreneur/anything else he wants to be...

Jay- Z Is Now On Instagram

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Jay-Z attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) (CNN) — HOV is officially on the gram. Jay-Z, who is well recognized for not being very active on social media,...
