Metal By Numbers is a weekly column in which we look at the top metal sellers and debuts of the week. A day late, but here we are! Dream Theater battled it out with Every Time I Die for the highest debut this week. Amazing albums from both bands, especially the Buffalo die-hards. Dropping hard this week was Ice Nine Kills but after the debut they had, they were bound to fall. For comparison sake, Gojira’s Fortitude debuted with 24,100 sold and Welcome to Horrorwood debuted with 18,100 sold. That’s shocking and impressive. Although, no one recently has touched Iron Maiden’s 61,400 debut for Senjutsu. Enjoy the charts!

