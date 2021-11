Rachel Jones Ross (@rachel_jones_ross) of the Alpha Collective is known for her stunning astro-landscape photography, and she’s become an avid teacher on the topic through her workshops. During #BeAlpha Live Online she led a workshop on wide-angle shooting for astro landscapes and now you can catch it all in the replay video. “I’m an astro-landscape photographer and that means I’m always looking at the landscape. I’m looking at those details that help to draw the eye into the frame and make a person wish that they could go and see or photograph that space. And the night sky, whether it's the aurora or moonlight or the Milky Way, that's just the feeling that I get to capture and it's part of the landscape.” Watch below as she discusses how she shoots night photography and why she likes to use the Sony Alpha 7S III camera with a combination of the Sony 14mm f/1.8 G Master and Sony 12-24mm f/2.8 G Master lenses.

