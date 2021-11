The Media Access Awards has announced the honoree roster for the Nov. 17 virtual event. Hosted by Millicent Simonds and presented in partnership with Easterseals, the ceremony fetes “those individuals, series, and films that have redefined on-screen representation for the disability community, while advancing the portrayal and employment of people with disabilities in Hollywood.” Honorees are selected by the diversity committees of professional guilds with awards from the Casting Society of America, Producers Guild of America, Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America. For the first time, IMDbPro will present an Excellence in Directing prize with this year’s going to John...

