Virginia State

Political analysts on GOP victory in Virginia and tight race in New Jersey

CBS News
CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican businessman Glenn Youngkin is projected to win the Virginia governor's race, defeating Democratic former Governor...

www.cbsnews.com

Related
CBS News

House committee subpoenas former Trump advisers in Capitol riot probe

The House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot has issued a batch of subpoenas for former Trump advisers, including former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and senior adviser Stephen Miller. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave joined CBSN with more from Capitol Hill.
POTUS
CBS News

Judge denies Trump request to withhold records related to January 6

A federal judge ruled that the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol can access former President Trump's records related to that day, but Mr. Trump has filed an appeal. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest on the investigation.
POTUS
State
New Jersey State
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
Local
Virginia Government
CBS News

New Hampshire Governor Sununu to seek reelection, declines run for U.S. Senate

Republican Governor Chris Sununu has decided against challenging Democrat Maggie Hassan for her Senate seat and will instead run for a fourth term as New Hampshire governor. Senate Republicans had largely expected Sununu to be their best chance at flipping the chamber in next year's midterms. CBS News political reporter Adam Brewster joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss what led to Sununu's decision and what it means for 2022.
POLITICS
CBS News

Biden to host leaders of Canada and Mexico at White House next week

Washington — President Biden will host Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the White House next week for the first North American Leaders' Summit since 2016. The three leaders will "reaffirm their strong ties" and collaborate on ending the COVID-19 pandemic at the...
POTUS
CBS News

Biden says recently passed infrastructure bill will help ease U.S. shipping gridlock

During a trip to the Port of Baltimore, President Biden said his recently passed physical infrastructure bill will help untangle the U.S. supply chain and drop consumer prices. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang explains how portions of the bill will help the country's ports, then speaks with CBSN anchor Lana Zak about how the president thinks the bill will bring down inflation.
POTUS
CBS News

11/10: CBSN AM

Trump appeals release of White House records related to January 6th; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, faces legal battle over privacy.
POTUS
CBS News

Biden says inflation is "worrisome" in speech at Port of Baltimore

President Biden acknowledged the soaring inflation rate in a speech Wednesday at the Port of Baltimore that was meant to tout his infrastructure and social spending plans. "The American people, in the midst of an economic crisis, that recovery is showing strong results, but not to them," Mr. Biden said. "They're still looking out there. Everything from a gallon of gas to a loaf of bread costs more. And it's worrisome, even though wages are going up."
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Biden's infrastructure and spending plans are more popular than his presidency

Surveys show President Biden's infrastructure, social and climate spending plans are more popular than the president himself. Plus, the White House addresses inflation head-on. Washington Examiner political and investigative reporter Sarah Westwood and Wall Street Journal White House reporter Catherine Lucey join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more.
POTUS
CBS News

CBS News

