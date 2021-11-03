Political analysts on GOP victory in Virginia and tight race in New Jersey

President Biden acknowledged the soaring inflation rate in a speech Wednesday at the Port of Baltimore that was meant to tout his infrastructure and social spending plans. "The American people, in the midst of an economic crisis, that recovery is showing strong results, but not to them," Mr. Biden said. "They're still looking out there. Everything from a gallon of gas to a loaf of bread costs more. And it's worrisome, even though wages are going up."

