USA Hockey Adds Pink Whitney As Official Sponsor

When the first puck drops and the 2021-22 season begins on Saturday, professional women’s hockey in the U.S. will look quite different from years past, both externally and internally. With all six franchises now under the control of independent owners, a new television deal with ESPN and a new identity, the rebranded league, now the Premier Hockey Federation, hopes its seventh season will be its strongest yet. The league, formerly known as the National Women’s Hockey League, began repositioning itself last fall with new governance and a new commissioner in Tyler Tumminia. Goal one was to disentangle the league from team ownership....

