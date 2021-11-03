The United States Adds Foreign Companies to Entity List for Malicious Cyber Activities

COVID-19 has left more than 5 million dead and disrupted the health and well-being of many millions more. It is still today ravaging the global economy and local livelihoods, disrupting global supply chains, and constraining global mobility, threatening peace and stability. This is not just a health crisis – we must end the pandemic in order to enable a return to economic and geopolitical stability. Foreign Ministers must therefore apply the same urgency to COVID-19 that we would apply to managing a global economic, security or political crisis – because the pandemic is all of these. We all have significant work to do to more equitably meet the goal of vaccinating at least 40 percent of the global population by the end of 2021 and 70 percent in all countries in 2022. Further, we must also build back better to prevent, detect, and respond to future health security threats on a global scale. Health security is vital to national security, and we must start to address these issues with commensurate urgency.

