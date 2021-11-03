CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The United States Adds Foreign Companies to Entity List for Malicious Cyber Activities

Cover picture for the articleToday, the U.S. Government added four foreign companies to the Entity List for engaging in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States. The four entities are Candiru, NSO Group, Computer Security Initiative Consultancy PTE (COSEINC), and Positive Technologies. We are not taking...

securityboulevard.com

NSO Group Among Those Added to Commerce’s EAR Entity List

This week, the Department of Commerce (DoC) amended its export administrative regulations (EAR) with the addition of four companies onto the entity list, effective November 4, 2021. The four companies—one from Singapore, two from Israel and one from Russia—were all engaged in activities which the U.S. government determined were “contrary to the foreign policy and national security interests of the United States.” The NSO Group, best known for the Pegasus Project, has made multiple headlines due to critical vulnerabilities in its spyware, and now finds itself at the top of the blacklist. NSO Group was not alone, given that Candiru, also an Israeli firm, finds itself in the same situation. Both companies are accused of having “developed and supplied spyware to foreign governments that used this tool to maliciously target government officials, journalists, businesspeople, activists, academics and embassy workers.”
imore.com

Pegasus spyware maker NSO added to Entity List as a national security threat

NSO has been added to the US Entity List over national security concerns. NSO is the creator of a prolific spyware app called Pegasus that's been used against journalists, governments, and more. NSO, the company behind the Pegasus spyware, has been added to the US Entity List over national security...
Computer Weekly

Spyware firm NSO and others added to US banned Entity List

Israeli cyber firm NSO Group – the company at the centre of a surveillance scandal that saw its Pegasus mobile spyware product used by government customers to maliciously target government officials, journalists, business people, activists, academics and embassy workers – has been added to the US Commerce Department’s Entity List for engaging in activities against the country’s national security and foreign policy interests.
