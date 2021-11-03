ND Today: Adopt A Pet - Cameo

HARFORD COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — The Humane Society of Harford County is overflowing with wet noses and wagging tails. “We’re completely full, and we have been completely full,” said the Humane Society of Harford County. And as much as they love their animals., they need them adopted. “We’re out of room, we don’t have any more space for incoming animals,” said Erin Long, The Humane Society of Harford County. The shelters that would normally help them out, are also out of room. “Even if we are adopting an animal, there’s one more that’s coming to take its place so we just can’t seem to catch a break and get ahead,” said Long. To help, they’re lowering their adoption fee to just $25 dollars. For every and any animal. “The animals come vaccinated, they’re spayed and neutered, they’re microchipped. You get a free bag of hill science pet food when you adopt. So $25 you don’t have to be a genius to know that’s an incredible deal,” said Long. The fees will remain that low for the foreseeable future to continue providing relief to this maxed-out humane society. “We just really want to place the animals in a loving home, that’s really, that’s the angle,” said Long.

