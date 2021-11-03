In the News: Biblical scholar Penchansky pens a new book on the Qur'an

The New England Independent Booksellers Association recently announced the winners of this year’s New England Book Award, a prize honoring books written by an author living in New England, or focused in or on the region. In the fiction category, Kaitlyn Greenidge took the prize for “Libertie” (Algonquin). Alison Bechdel took the non-fiction prize for the graphic memoir she wrote and illustrated, “The Secret to Superhuman Strength” (Mariner). Claudia Rankine’s lauded “Just Us” (Graywolf) took the prize for poetry. In the children’s book category, “Watercress” (Neal Porter/Holiday House), written by Andrea Wang and illustrated by Jason Chin, won the prize. Rajani LaRocca won the middle grade category for her book “Red, White, and Whole” (Quill Tree). And Crystal Maldonado took the prize for “Fat Chance, Charlie Vega” (Holiday House) in the young adult category. Awards were announced last week in a during a virtual masked ball event hosted by the New England Independent Booksellers Association, which has been awarding versions of the prize since 1990.
