CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

In the News: Biblical scholar Penchansky pens a new book on the Qur'an

By Media Mentions
stthomas.edu
 7 days ago

Theology professor Dr. David Penchansky is featured in an article by the MyVillager newspaper for his newest book titled Solomon and the Ant:...

news.stthomas.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
arcamax.com

Two LGBTQ-affirming churches -- one historic and one young -- unite with installation of new pastor

BALTIMORE — A service held Sunday at St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church signifies a new partnership between one of Baltimore’s historic churches and a fledgling congregation, both rooted in LGBTQ affirmation and inclusivity, generations apart. The Rev. Emily Scott, who leads both congregations, was installed through a Rite of Installation,...
RELIGION
Niles Daily Star

Former Cassopolis educator pens children’s book

CASSOPOLIS — What do Cassopolis’ Squires Elementary School, a pack of squirrels and one determined dog have in common? They all helped inspire a recently published picture book. Former Cassopolis educator Mike Kesterke, 68, now of Holland, recently released his first children’s book “You Can Do It Rocket!: Persistence Pays...
CASSOPOLIS, MI
ithaca.com

Local author pens Christian children’s picture book

If you are looking for a heartfelt, spiritual children’s story full of emotions from a young child’s point of view, with a rainbow at the end of the book, look no farther. “Mommy Said,” by Ashley Applegarth, is a testament to faith, friendship, and is an excellent read for children, as well as adults who have children, and have, or are dealing with cancer.
CANDOR, NY
Mount Vernon News

MVNU grad pens book about Vietnam War

When Mount Vernon native Patty R. Albaugh decided to write about the Vietnam War, she had reservations about whether she had the right perspective for the project. After all, she had never served in the military and had no direct experience with the war. “I wanted to write a story...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Saint Paul, MN
stthomas.edu

Tales from the Archives: St. Thomas' First Native American Graduate

During this Native American Heritage Month, Ann Kenne, head of special collections and archivist at St. Thomas, writes about Father Philip Gordon – a Roman Catholic priest, champion for Native American rights and St. Thomas' first Native American graduate. Gordon was born in the small town of Gordon, Wisconsin, in...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Daily Mail

Ex-Bishop of Rochester converts to Catholicism after accusing the Church of England of 'jumping onto faddish bandwagons' about identity politics and cultural correctness

One of Britain's best known Anglican bishops has converted to Catholicism after accusing the Church of England of 'jumping onto faddish bandwagons'. Michael Nazir-Ali, who was the Bishop of Rochester from 1994 until 2009, claimed his move was 'about belonging to a church where there is clear teaching for the faithful'.
WORLD
newwaysministry.org

Priest Credits LGBTQ Parishioners with Keeping Ministry Alive During Covid Pandemic

A Chicago priest has written about how the LGBTQ community stepped up during the pandemic to keep parish life alive, which could teach church leaders a wider lesson. Fr. Richard Prendergast of St. Gertrude Parish wrote in the National Catholic Reporter that when the pandemic changed everything in March 2020, “members of the LGBTQ+ community answered that call for help.”
RELIGION
lansingcitypulse.com

MSU historian pens book about elder Kennedy’s diplomatic work

Books on the Kennedy family would fill a library, but few, if any, are as tantalizing, informative and soaring in their completeness as Michigan State University History Professor Emeritus Jane Karoline Vieth’s new book, “Tempting All the Gods: Joseph P. Kennedy, Ambassador to Great Britain, 1938 to 1940.”. In her...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solomon
Boston Globe

New England Book Awards

The New England Independent Booksellers Association recently announced the winners of this year’s New England Book Award, a prize honoring books written by an author living in New England, or focused in or on the region. In the fiction category, Kaitlyn Greenidge took the prize for “Libertie” (Algonquin). Alison Bechdel took the non-fiction prize for the graphic memoir she wrote and illustrated, “The Secret to Superhuman Strength” (Mariner). Claudia Rankine’s lauded “Just Us” (Graywolf) took the prize for poetry. In the children’s book category, “Watercress” (Neal Porter/Holiday House), written by Andrea Wang and illustrated by Jason Chin, won the prize. Rajani LaRocca won the middle grade category for her book “Red, White, and Whole” (Quill Tree). And Crystal Maldonado took the prize for “Fat Chance, Charlie Vega” (Holiday House) in the young adult category. Awards were announced last week in a during a virtual masked ball event hosted by the New England Independent Booksellers Association, which has been awarding versions of the prize since 1990.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The News#Pens#Muslim
KTLA

Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai announces she’s married

Nobel Peace Prize laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai has announced her marriage. The 24-year-old Pakistani human rights campaigner who was shot by the Taliban for daring to want an education posted images on Twitter of her celebration on Tuesday with Asser Malik and her family. “Today marks a precious day in my life,” Yousafzai […]
EDUCATION
williamsonherald.com

Bethesda News: I have a new book for you by a Williamson Countian

Thought for the week: God is not far away, He is right here, right now. He is willing to talk with you right here, right now. Are you a person who likes to read? If your answer is yes, then I have a book that I would highly recommend, “One Foot in Heaven,” by Sheila Preston Fitzgerald. She is “one of ours” — that is, she is from Williamson County and truly is an inspiration to those of us who know her or even read her book (thanks to Mary Moreland Gillenwater for sending it to me).
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Free Lance-Star

Book review: Pair pens realistic political thriller 'State of Terror'

“State of Terror” is a political thriller that held me captive. Louise Penny’s well-recognized skill in creating relatable, believable characters and Hillary Clinton’s experience in politics, especially as secretary of state, combine to bring readers a compelling read with powerful men and women frantically trying to save the world. Ellen...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
desiretoinspire.net

New books from Rizzoli

I got my hands on some newly released books over the past few weeks and I’m dying to share, so let’s get right into them!. The first one is Collected Interiors: Rooms That Tell a Story by Philip Mitchell (and Judith Nasatir). I was not very familiar with designer Philip Mitchell’s work before reading this book but as soon as I started to dive in I wondered what rock I had been living under. WOW!!! I especially love his cottage in Nova Scotia – it turns out he’s Canadian! The elegant, clean classicism of Philip Mitchell’s style is on full display in these homes, where he masterfully incorporates a wide-ranging mix of antiques, vintage collectibles, and contemporary pieces—everything from inherited furniture collections to modern art—in rooms that are filled with memories and warmth. As a master of what he calls modern maximalism, Mitchell embraces the challenge of taking wonderful things that a homeowner already has and making more of them. Brilliant photographs (Annie Schlechter) take readers on in-depth tours of nine homes, ranging from an elegant Upper East Side pied-à-terre to a classic cottage on the water in Nova Scotia.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Spotlight News

ON THE BOOKSHELF: These new books are a treat

‘The Ugliest Monster in the World’ By Luis Amavisca; illustrated by Erica Salcedo  This little monster says it’s the ugliest in the world. A second monster claims to be even uglier. What happens when a third monster shows up? Could a mirror help them to decide who is the ugliest monster in the world? NubeOcho ‘Long Road […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wustl.edu

New database highlights underrepresented scholars of African archaeology

Helina Woldekiros, assistant professor of archaeology in the Department of Anthropology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, and her collaborators recently launched the Bibliographic Database of African Scholarship on African Archaeology (BibDAA). The new open-access database collects and shares publications on African archaeology, broadly defined, by...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy