Southern Gothic through an Asian-American lens in ‘Hometown Boy’ at actor’s express

A once-in-a-lifetime, twice-in-two-centuries spectacle is the subject of a new documentary created with the help of famed director Martin Scorsese. The filmmaker lent his assistance to the director, writer, and producer Jonathan Mann in chronicling efforts to recreate a mostly-forgotten operatic performance at New York’s Saint Patricks’ Cathedral in 1826, “the Oratorio“. The Cathedral was a fixture in the lives of Scorsese’s family going back generations. The revival of the lost “Oratorio” performed originally within its walls some two hundred years ago resulted from an improbable confluence of epic events. Mann joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about his new documentary, “The Oratorio: A Documentary with Martin Scorsese,” and the remarkable history it traces of a choral musical achievement nearly lost to time. ATL PBA is airing “The Oratorio” Friday, Nov. 5 at 11 p.m.

