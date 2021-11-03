ND Today: Cookoff Results

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State House has approved a redistricted map with a controversial attachment: two subdivisions. After nearly two hours of debate, state representatives are moving forward with the map after a late attempt to remove them on the House floor. Subdivisions have never been in the state...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Climate Prediction Center recently released their winter outlook for the months of December through February. The outlook is heavily influenced by the continuation of La Nina conditions in the Pacific Ocean, which impacts the jet stream over the United States and provides some clues as to what we can expect this winter.
The snow is inching closer and closer to Iowa. On October 1st, the city of Fairbanks in Alaska received three inches of fresh snow and another 2.8” the following day, October 2nd – both new daily records for snowfall. On Wednesday, October 13th, areas near Deadwood, South Dakota received a...
November gales may scream once more across areas of the country's middle on the historic Edmund Fitzgerald wreck anniversary. Next week, a big storm will hit the Plains, Midwest, and western Great Lakes, bringing high winds, heavy snow, and severe thunderstorms. "Low pressure is expected to develop over the central...
The State of Minnesota has changed many offensive lake names over the years, but some still remain, like this one about an hour from Duluth. Located about 70 miles west of Duluth, about a 1-hour 20-minute drive, in Aitkin County sits a little 191-acre lake, no more than 20-feet deep, that has the highly offensive and racist name of Blackface Lake.
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Now that Halloween has passed and the clocks have turned back, many are seeing more and more of the traditional sights and sounds of the winter holiday season. AccuWeather forecasters say Mother Nature may add to the growing winter feeling by contributing its own dose of wintery conditions to northern and eastern portions of the nation beginning late this week.
A North Dakota Republican who organized a rally to oppose Covid-19 vaccine mandates said he would not attend the event – because he was infected with Covid-19. The state representative, Jeff Hoverson, posted on Facebook on Sunday that he was “quarantining and each day is getting better”. The Minot lawmaker...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A $100,000 Powerball winner was named Monday morning from Saturday’s drawing. The winner matched four of the white balls and the Powerball. The ticket was sold at a Cashwise gas station in Fargo. No one has stepped up yet to claim the prize. Another $22,000 ticket...
Rain FirstRain will arrive across central Iowa Wednesday morning with two snow chances following for the end of the week. An upper level wave is starting to form in the NW part of North America. That wave will really develop throughout Wednesday and Thursday. On Wednesday, rain is expected to arrive from the south during […]
Heavy rain will swamp the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota while snow accumulates across far northern Minnesota. That's the forecast from the National Weather Service as a strong low-pressure system spins through the region Wednesday through Saturday. Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!
STEVENS PASS, Wash. - The wild weather is forecast to hammer all of Washington’s mountain passes Tuesday night. Anywhere from eight to 16 inches is expected to fall past midnight, making vehicle travel potentially dangerous. Summit at Stevens Pass along U.S. Highway 2 was showing visible pavement with shoulders covered...
WHAT WE KNOW
– First accumulating snow for northern Minnesota Thursday evening
– Soaking rain for most of Minnesota beginning Wednesday afternoon
– Strong winds Friday of 40+ mph could lead to visibility issues, especially to the west and north
– Much colder weekend to follow, with the possibility of more light snow on Saturday
WHAT WE DON’T KNOW
– When exactly wintry mix will turn to snow Thursday night into Friday morning
– How much snow will melt on impact across the state
– How much snow will fall Saturday evening into Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Soaking rains began falling Wednesday on Minnesota as a storm system...
DENVER (CBS4) – A well advertised cold front that passed over Denver and the Front Range early Monday morning will keep temperatures about 25 degrees colder compared to the weekend. Unfortunately the front has no moisture.
Denver set a record with 80 degrees back on Saturday and then missed the record high temperature on Sunday by only 1 degree. So while temperatures on Monday will be close to normal for the second week in November, it will seem much cooler.
(source: CBS)
The cold front is rather shallow and therefore mountain towns won’t experience the same significant drop in temperatures. In fact, some high...
Tuesday is the birthday for both Dakotas. President Benjamin Harrison signed papers admitting North Dakota and South Dakota as the 39th and 40th states in the union on Nov. 2, 1889. Legend says Harrison shuffled the statehood papers before signing them. The two states are now 132 years old. They initially were part of the Dakota Territory created in 1861, which also included much of the present-day states of Montana and Wyoming.
With snow in the forecast for Friday for a portion of Minnesota, flurries are being forecasted here in Southern Minnesota according to Weather.com, and now that we've fallen back it gets darker earlier so to combat the dark evenings and colder temps you may want to embrace this Norwegian concept to help you get through these next few darker months. The concept is known as 'koselig'.
In the special session beginning Nov. 8, the legislature planned to validate the frontier culture that has dominated North Dakota policy process since the first oxen broke a furrow in the prairie grass. In the early warning signs we found that the legislature planned to reapportion itself, cut the income...
Harvey Link, Wahpeton, retired in July from North Dakota State College of Science after 43 years with the college. As NDSCS likes to say, “Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.” Less than four months after his retirement, Link is going back to school. The North Dakota State Board of Higher...
MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Agriculture says that Palmer Amaranth was found in Ward County. Palmer Amaranth is on the list of noxious weeds and can be toxic to livestock. The plant has been reported in 14 North Dakota counties. You can report possible sightings to www.nd.gov/ndda/pa,...
