A new Nintendo Switch leak has revealed even more Nintendo 64 titles that could be heading to the console. Nintendo's re-release of a handful of its classic Nintendo 64 games has sparked a wildfire of attention. From suggestions for new additions to ire over being unable to remap the controls, it seems like most Nintendo Switch players have something to say about the Switch Online N64 expansion taking place. One user, in fact, has gone as far as to find out what other properties the company is planning to raise from the dead.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO