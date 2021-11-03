Paid leave, prescription drug pricing to be included in Democrats' spending bill

Democrats and advocates for paid leave cheered on Wednesday as a proposal that would give workers four weeks' leave was reinserted into the Build Back Better bill. However, the pending legislation still has a long way to go before it becomes law, and some lawmakers, namely Sen. Joe Manchin , Democrat of West Virginia, could object to the plan.
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Tuesday that Democrats had reached an agreement on lowering prescription drug costs, particularly for seniors, one of the party's key disputes in the $1.75 trillion safety net bill. "I'm pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached to lower prescription...
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seeking to add paid leave back into President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion economic agenda after the provision was left out during negotiations to shrink the bill. The proposal House leaders are offering would include paid family and medical leave based on need, an...
U.S. Representative Tim Burchett has introduced the Keeping Our COVID-19 Heroes Employed Act. Representatives Clay Higgins (LA-03), Brian Mast (FL-18), Mark E. Green, M.D. (TN-07), Jeff Duncan (SC-03), Ashley Hinson (IA-01), Kat Cammack (FL-03), Barry Moore (AL-02), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-02), Tom Tiffany (WI-07), Michael Guest (MS-03), Randy Weber (TX-14), Ralph Norman (SC-05), and Ben Cline (VA-06) are original cosponsors of the Burchett legislation.
Illinois Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker announced on Monday an update to current state law from the 1970s that allows consequences to be enforced on individual workers who refuse to comply with coronavirus-related mandates regarding vaccines, masks, and testing. In a statement, Pritzker argued that masks, vaccines, and testing requirements were...
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he's "optimistic" about 2022. The Republican said the midterms are "likely to be a very good election for Republicans." There are 34 Senate seats up for grabs next year. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday said he's optimistic about the 2022 midterm elections...
Kinzinger said that the GOP will win in 2022, but offers a bleak long-term outlook for the party. While speaking with Rolling Stone, he said that the GOP "stoking division" will "destroy" the party. Kinzinger also said that most Republicans don't truly believe their 2020 election-related claims. Rep. Adam Kinzinger...
Amid conspiracy theories surrounding the Covid-19 vaccine and QAnon, hackling colleagues, and anti-mask rhetoric, controversial Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) appears to have lost almost one-third of her salary for the fines she racked up over the months. Greene and her fellow Republicans had previously failed to overturn the fines...
Republican billionaire Ken Langone said he will hold a fundraiser for Joe Manchin after the conservative Democrat opposed elements of Joe Biden's agenda. "I'm going to have one of the biggest fundraisers I've ever had for him. He's special. He's precious. He's a great American," Langone told CNBC. Manchin has...
New York Times congressional reporter Luke Broadwater, Politico national correspondent Betsy Woodruff Swan, and former U.S. attorney Harry Litman discuss former President Trump losing his bid to block the January 6th committee’s records requestNov. 10, 2021.
