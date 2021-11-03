CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Paid leave, prescription drug pricing to be included in Democrats' spending bill

MSNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats are planning to include measures for four weeks of...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 2

Related
CNBC

Democrats manage to get 4 weeks of paid leave back into social spending bill. But it's still too early for Americans to count on

Democrats and advocates for paid leave cheered on Wednesday as a proposal that would give workers four weeks' leave was reinserted into the Build Back Better bill. However, the pending legislation still has a long way to go before it becomes law, and some lawmakers, namely Sen. Joe Manchin , Democrat of West Virginia, could object to the plan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Pelosi: Paid leave added back into Biden social spending bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi informed Democratic lawmakers Wednesday that a paid leave provision will be added back into President Biden’s social spending bill, a decision that could draw the ire of moderate holdouts, including Sen. Joe Manchin, W-Va. The proposal set to be included in the legislation outlines four weeks...
CONGRESS & COURTS
arcamax.com

Pelosi maneuvers to include paid leave in economic agenda bill

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seeking to add paid leave back into President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion economic agenda after the provision was left out during negotiations to shrink the bill. The proposal House leaders are offering would include paid family and medical leave based on need, an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Paid Leave#Spending Bill#Prescription Drug#Medical Leave#Nbc#Capitol Hill
Claiborne Progress

Bill introduced to ban federal vaccine mandate

U.S. Representative Tim Burchett has introduced the Keeping Our COVID-19 Heroes Employed Act. Representatives Clay Higgins (LA-03), Brian Mast (FL-18), Mark E. Green, M.D. (TN-07), Jeff Duncan (SC-03), Ashley Hinson (IA-01), Kat Cammack (FL-03), Barry Moore (AL-02), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-02), Tom Tiffany (WI-07), Michael Guest (MS-03), Randy Weber (TX-14), Ralph Norman (SC-05), and Ben Cline (VA-06) are original cosponsors of the Burchett legislation.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

The legal stonewalling is not going well for Trump

New York Times congressional reporter Luke Broadwater, Politico national correspondent Betsy Woodruff Swan, and former U.S. attorney Harry Litman discuss former President Trump losing his bid to block the January 6th committee’s records requestNov. 10, 2021.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy