NFL

Sean Payton preaches faith in Saints WR's: 'I’m not interested in your PFF grades'

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Let’s start with the facts. The New Orleans Saints won’t have Michael Thomas leading their receiving corps this season.

Sean Payton acknowledged the Saints could need another receiver, admitting that the team looked into a couple different players before the NFL trade deadline. But ultimately they weren’t able to agree on trade compensation, so now they’re stuck with who they have.

And Payton offered maybe the tersest vote of confidence you’ll get out of a coach who knows he’s backed himself into a corner, saying: “I’m not interested in your PFF grades or any of that other stuff.” For anyone curious, the Saints have three receivers ranked inside the top-100 from Pro Football Focus: Deonte Harris (4th), Marquez Callaway (53rd), and the retired Chris Hogan (66th).

That’s a familiar refrain from Payton and Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, who have repeatedly said that they like their receiving corps better than the media or the team’s own fans do. Maybe they like the pastries Tre’Quan Smith and Kevin White bring to Monday meetings. Maybe Lil’Jordan Humphrey or Easop Winston Jr. make great small talk in the elevator. Whatever Payton and the team’s shot-callers like about the receivers, it can’t be what they’ve done on the field.

The Saints don’t have a single receiver who has averaged better than 50 yards per game. Harris comes closest, leading the team with 45.2 receiving yards per game, and he’s already missed one game this season with an injury. Harris has yet to play a full season (14 games in 2019, just 9 in 2020). He can’t be counted on to lead the passing game, and he shouldn’t be. That’s just not what he’s built for.

“I thought they had a good game last week,” Payton added, referring to the Saints’ win over the Buccaneers in which White led the team with 38 receiving yards. Harris, Smith, and Callaway tied for the team lead with 3 receptions each. Instead of anything meaningful or visible, he turned to coaching tropes: “Those guys are tough, they’re competitive, and I like them.”

Maybe Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill can get more out of the receiving corps than Jameis Winston was able to. But we shouldn’t expect the Saints to change their run-heavy approach any time soon.

Related
The Spun

Sean Payton Has Telling Admission On Odell Beckham Jr.

If the New Orleans Saints are going to try to bring former Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. home, it won’t be through waivers. The former All-Pro wideout apparently has his eyes on the bayou, along with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. However, if Beckham is going to be a Saint head coach Sean Payton says the waiver wire won’t be the route.
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Sends Clear Message About Saints Wide Receivers

The New Orleans Saints‘ receiving corps hasn’t been very productive this season, but the hope inside the building was that Michael Thomas would fix that problem. On Wednesday, however, Thomas announced that he will not be able to return this season. Thomas, who underwent ankle surgery in the summer, revealed...
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Uses 1-Word To Describe Jameis Winston’s Injury

The New Orleans Saints notched a major upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, but likely lost Jameis Winston in the process. New Orleans beat Tampa Bay, 36-27, on Sunday afternoon. The Saints were led by third-string quarterback Trevor Siemian, who played in place of Winston (knee injury) and Taysom Hill (concussion).
NFL
Trevor Siemian
Yardbarker

Saints: Takeaways from Sean Payton on Thursday

Sean Payton met with the local media on Thursday morning to talk about his team and the upcoming preparations for the Buccaneers on Halloween. He had a few good nuggets he passed along regarding the Saints. On the Bucs: "They're playing at a high level in all three areas. They've...
NFL
Times Daily

Saints' Payton: Ingram 'absolutely' will play vs. Bucs

NEW ORLEANS — Running back Mark Ingram was traveling to New Orleans on Thursday, is slated to practice today with the Saints and play on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Sean Payton said. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
NFL
NOLA.com

Could Mark Ingram play this Sunday for the Saints? Here's what Sean Payton says

As Sean Payton spoke by teleconference Thursday morning, his new-slash-old offensive playmaker was landing at Louis Armstrong International Airport. It’ll be another day still before Mark Ingram wears a New Orleans Saints uniform for a practice, but the Saints head coach seemed sure the veteran running back would not need much time to get ready. Asked if there was a chance Ingram could play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Payton simply said, “Absolutely. There’s a good chance. Absolutely, that’s, like, a high chance.”
NFL
#Pff#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Tersest#Pro Football Focus
crescentcitysports.com

Payton’s super aggressiveness leads to Saints’ improbable win

NEW ORLEANS – Sean Payton wasn’t going to be deterred. He and his New Orleans Saints were facing Tom Brady and the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Saints were 4-2 and the Bucs were 6-1 and New Orleans’ hope of winning a fifth consecutive division title were going to be dramatically affected by the game’s outcome.
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

Saints transcripts: Sean Payton conference call | Thursday, Oct. 28

"They're playing at a high level in all three areas. I just did the numbers for our team and you go through what they're doing offensively and defensively. They've been near the tops of the league in turnover differential. Pick an area. It's quite a run when you look at when they started winning last year, that adage about confidence and demonstrated ability, you're seeing it now week in and week out. They're playing at an extremely high level."
NFL
theScore

Saints' Payton: Winston's knee injury appears 'significant'

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a knee injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that looks to be "significant," head coach Sean Payton said Sunday,. Winston was carted off the field in the first half and later taken for an MRI, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. Replacement passer Trevor Siemian threw a touchdown in relief to help New Orleans secure a 36-27 win over Tampa Bay.
NFL
nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com

PETER KING SPEAKS WITH SAINTS HEAD COACH SEAN PAYTON & QB TREVOR SIEMIAN IN THIS WEEK’S “FMIA” COLUMN

“All in all, it’s hard to imagine a bigger regular-season victory for the Saints since Payton took over in 2006.” – King on the Saints’ victory against Tampa Bay. “Got a text from (Duke men’s basketball head coach) Mike Krzyzewski tonight. All about adversity, and winning the games you’re not supposed to win, and when coaching really matters. I’ll save it forever.” – Payton to King.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Sean Payton Received Text from Mike Krzyzewski After Saints' Upset Win vs. Bucs

Sean Payton has won a Super Bowl and seven division championships with the New Orleans Saints, but Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ranks among his best moments. The Saints navigated the potential season-ending loss of quarterback Jameis Winston to earn a 36-27 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, prompting a certain coaching legend to reach out.
NFL
ccenterdispatch.com

Everything Sean Payton and Michael Thomas said about the Saints receiver's injury

METAIRIE, La. - Shortly after New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas announced via social media that he would miss the remainder of the 2021 season, his coach, Sean Payton, discussed Thomas' injury on a teleconference with media members. Here's everything Payton said in regard to Thomas, as well as Thomas'...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Sean Payton Tonight

Sean Payton can coach some football. The New Orleans Saints beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, despite losing starting quarterback Jameis Winston to a leg injury in the first half. New Orleans, which was also without Taysom Hill (concussion), rode third-string quarterback Trevor Siemian to a win over...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Payton says he's 'satisfied' with state of Saints QB's after Jameis Winston injury

Jameis Winston’s season-ending knee injury has prompted a lot of speculation that the New Orleans Saints could add another passer, but Saints coach Sean Payton isn’t interested in discussing any potential new additions. “We’re satisfied with our quarterback room,” Payton responded during Monday’s media availability session when asked if the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

