Here’s How an Astronaut Celebrated the Braves’ World Series

The Atlanta Braves are your 2021 MLB World Series champions. It’s true, the Braves won their first title since 1995 and while everyone celebrated in their own unique way, it is going to be hard to top this tweet from astronaut Shane Kimbrough.

Kimbrough tweeted, “Congratulations to my hometown Atlanta Braves from space – World Series Champions! #braves #atlanta #nasa #space #BattleATL @Braves.”

Hilarious tweets followed with @Tarkus_Braves tweeting things like, “Did you catch Soler’s homer, by any chance?”

Another user, Andy Sims, tweeted, “Houston had a problem.”

Top-notch work all around.

Kimbrough is a local Atlanta native. He went to the Lovett School in Atlanta as a child and later to Georgia Tech to earn his Master’s degree.

Braves win the World Series

The Braves defeated the Astros Tuesday night in Houston to become World Champions for the first time since 1995, winning the series in six games. Max Fried got the start for Atlanta on the evening, and he delivered. Jorge Soler, the World Series MVP, delivered a three-run homer in the top of the third inning to give the Braves an early 3-0 lead. That would be all Atlanta would need as they wound up shutting out the Astros 7-0 to win a gigantic title for the city of Atlanta.

Atlanta sports fans have been waiting for this moment for a long time. Former NL MVP Freddie Freeman said, “We killed the narrative in the [National League Championship Series] and now we’ve made sure it’s dead.”

Atlanta blew a 3-1 lead in the NLCS a season ago against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but instead of letting that haunt them in 2021, the Braves fought back. They defeated the Dodgers this NLCS and took care of the Houston Astros who have now lost back-to-back World Series.

He continued, “This city has been hungry for a championship for a long time. I can’t wait to see the crowd there within the next couple days when we get back home.”

Freeman isn’t wrong. You can expect Atlanta fans are going to be partying all week not only in Atlanta but all across the world, or even outer space like Kimbrough. Atlanta fans have waited a long time for this moment, and to do it in Houston where the “28-3” event happened with the Falcons vs. Patriots in the Super Bowl, it only made the victory that much sweeter. The Atlanta Braves are World Champions.