It’s become sort of a seasonal tradition for the Country Music Association to do something that makes people angry just before its annual November awards show. In 2017, there was the infamous entreaty to reporters to refrain from asking questions about gun control on the red carpet, while last year saw the optimistic promise — or veiled threat — of a “No Drama” show. And this year, there was Morgan Wallen and the possibility that a country star who was filmed saying the N-word back in February could actually win the CMA for Album of the Year. Fortunately he didn’t. And,...

MUSIC ・ 17 HOURS AGO