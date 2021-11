Supermarket prices surged at the fastest pace for more than a year in October amid supply chain disruption and lorry driver shortages, new figures have shown.The latest data from Kantar revealed that like-for-like grocery inflation rose to 2.1% in October – the highest since August last year.Kantar said prices were rising fastest in savoury snacks, canned cola drinks and crisps.It comes as the wider issues in supply chains in the UK and globally is pushing up prices across the board, with the Bank of England warning last week that inflation will rocket to its highest level for 10 years.Retailers are...

