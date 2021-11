NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The long wait for mobile sports betting in New York is almost over. People who want to use their cellphones or laptops to place wagers soon won’t have to drive to New Jersey or Connecticut. Some of the biggest names in the sports betting world have been granted licenses by the New York State Gaming Commission to offer online gambling on nine different sites. But it could take a few more months for the gaming platforms to be up and running. Officials want to make sure the technical glitches are worked out and that the sites are so...

