CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pfizer COVID vaccine recommended for kids 5-11, shots expected to begin Wednesday

CBS News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty-eight million school-aged children are now eligible to...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

With FDA approval for Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for kids aged 5-11, when can your child get their shots?

The Food and Drug Administration has authorised the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11, green-lighting it for 28 million American kids.So how do you go about getting shots for your child ahead of the holiday season? Here’s a quick breakdown of what you need to know.What happens next?There is another hurdle to jump first before shots can be distributed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) must first sign off on public access to the vaccine.An advisory committee meeting is scheduled for next week to review the paediatric doses, but...
KIDS
CBS Philly

Kids 5-11 In Philadelphia Area Begin Receiving Pfizer’s COVID Vaccine After CDC Approval

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s being called a monumental step in the fight against COVID-19 — 28 million children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to get vaccinated. The first shots were administered Wednesday. Getting young children protected will help families get their lives back to normal and appointments for the new pediatric vaccine are filling up fast. Eyewitness News found one family in Montgomery County who didn’t want to waste any time. Evan Borowsky, 7, was the first to get the new pediatric vaccine at Eric’s Drug Store in Horsham. “I was kind of nervous,” Evan said, “but I was really excited.” Evan’s parents,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Pfizer Covid
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Teton County will begin administering kid-sized Pfizer COVID shots to children 5 to 11

On Tuesday, Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine gained federal approval for children ages 5 to 11, expanding protections for a broader swath of the population and ensuring safer schooling with fewer disruptions. The state of Wyoming has already received 18,900 of the kid-size doses, which carry one-third the power of Pfizer’s adult...
TETON COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
wshu.org

Connecticut begins distributing the Pfizer vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11

Connecticut children ages 5 and older can now get vaccinated against COVID-19 after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved Pfizer’s low dose vaccine for kids on Tuesday. Physicians at the Hartford Healthcare System administered some of the first doses in the country to kids in that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS News

Doctor discusses masks in schools and COVID-19 vaccine rule lawsuits

A federal judge halted Texas Governor Greg Abbott's executive order banning mask mandates in schools. Meanwhile, 10 states are suing the Biden administration to block vaccine regulation for health care workers, and Pfizer has asked the Food and Drug Administration for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for all U.S. adults. Dr. Leo Nissola, the chief scientific officer at First Bio Research and an immunotherapy scientist, joined CBSN to discuss the latest coronavirus headlines.
EDUCATION
CBS News

Once-healthy kids struggling with symptoms months after COVID-19 infection

Madison Foor, a 14-year-old competitive dancer, was healthy before she contracted COVID-19 in January. Ten months later, she uses an inhaler every day. "It feels a little scary, like I can't breathe," she said. Foor returned to the University of Michigan's children's hospital this week to check her lung function....
KIDS
Nature.com

How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

Pfizer To Ask FDA To Approve Its COVID-19 Booster For All Adult Americans, Regardless Of Brand Used For Initial Shot

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Every adult in the U.S. could soon be eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot. That is if federal regulators approve Pfizer‘s request to expand the reach of their booster shot to anyone ages 18 and older. As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Wednesday, that could even include people who didn’t get the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. More than 25 million Americans have gotten their booster shot. The Food and Drug Administration authorized it for adults who are 65 and older, at high-risk, or who already received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. COVID VACCINE New York State book online...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
survivornet.com

Gutsy Girl, 5, Insists Her Aches, Fatigue, And Struggle To Walk Are Not ‘Growing Pains,’ Gets Stage IV Neuroblastoma Diagnosis Days Before Christmas

A brave little girl is battling a very big disease that almost went undetected after doctors initially misdiagnosed her symptoms. Charlotte “Charlie” West, 5, experienced months of exhaustion and pain that doctors insisted were just “growing pains” before learning she had stage IV neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body.
CANCER
CBS News

U.S. Surgeon General: Americans could get to the point where they "learn to live with" COVID-19

COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy