For the first time since March 2020, the full student body is on campus. For those of us who were at Oberlin during the past three semesters, when campus was “de-densified,” this can feel both overwhelming and invigorating. The campus once again feels full of life — some argue too full — and yet it’s also apparent that things are very different than they were the last time we all were in town.

OBERLIN, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO