SHARON — The local Veteran’s Day ceremony is usually a relatively short event, but its significance has not dwindled over the years. The ceremony, scheduled for 11 a.m. today — Veterans Day — is organized by the Shenango Valley VFW Post 1338 Auxiliary. The program calls for speeches by a few individuals on the day’s significance, a few shots fired by the honor guard, and a wreath toss into the Shenango River from the East State Street bridge in Sharon.

SHARON, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO