But what has all this done to Biglaw’s bottom line?. According to the latest Peer Monitor Index report by Thomson Reuters, direct expenses are up 7.2 percent, driven largely by these compensation increases. As the report notes, “The increases in salary scale have never been as large or as frequent as they have in 2021.” And that might just be a little nerve-racking since associate compensation is “a potential profit sinkhole for firms, which spend hundreds of thousands of dollars per associate every year, while many of these associates operate at an effective loss for the year in terms of their collections.”

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO