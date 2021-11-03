These 7 Buffalo Restaurants Serve Breakfast Any Time of Day [List]

Whether you are in the mood for sushi, fried rice, crab Rangoon, miso soup, or another Asian dish, there is a restaurant on Elmwood that can serve up what you have a taste for. You can find Thai, Japanese, Chinese, and other Asian cuisines on one road in the city. There are a ton of spots up and down Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. Some are closer to downtown, some in Elmwood Village and some are in Kenmore. Recently, I've found myself order more Asian food than I normally eat. A week ago I had veggie fried rice with tofu and veggie pad Thai with tofu. I ordered that from Saigon Cafe on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. It was delicious. The tofu tasted like chicken and the portions were huge. It set me back about $28, but it was enough for about 4 servings. It was a bit pricey because I added tofu and mixed veggies, which was an extra $5.99 per dish. It was worth the money though.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO