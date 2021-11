Morrison County saw a rise in COVID-19 infections again last week, after about two weeks of declining numbers. The county added 271 cases during the week of Oct. 29 - Nov. 4, according to Morrison County Public Health. That is 66 more new infections than what was reported Oct. 22 - 28, and equalled an average of 39 cases per day. In all, there have been 6,035 infections reported in Morrison County since the start of the pandemic.

