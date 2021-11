Ever since Chucky returned to screens in Don Mancini's new series based on the killer doll he created back in 1988's Child's Play and its sequels, fans have been crying out to know when Jennifer Tilly's Tiffany will make her first appearance in the show. Thanks to a preview of the next episode, we have an answer. The new episode, entitled "Little Little Lies," will air on Tuesday, November 9th, and thanks to the sound of her unmistakable voice, we know that Tiffany Valentine will be making her series debut in the episode along with fellow franchise returnee Nica Pierce.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO