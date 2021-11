As CVS Health continues its push to offer more health services, it sees an opportunity to influence the cost of care and outcomes for patients and health plan members. The company is in the midst of a plan to redesign thousands of its stores, with more space dedicated to clinical services. It’s also offering health coaching and dieticians in some of its stores, and recently piloted offering mental health services at some of its MinuteClinics staffed with licensed social workers.

