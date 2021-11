We saw it just last night, the Wild can score goals at will. Fresh off a 5-4 shootout win against the Penguins, Minnesota heads home to face off against the New York Islanders. In the Wild’s last 2 games they have scored 10 goals and things are starting to fall back into place for them. The Wild score 3.11 goals per game this season and that puts them with the 12th highest mark in hockey. That is overall scoring though, at home they have scored 17 goals over their last 4 games, and all four of those contests hit over the game Total. That is not all folks! Our very own game predictor model here at NBC Sports has this Over bet in the “green” which means it is very confident this one hits the mark tonight for us. Overall, the model is 5-3 this season on over/under “green” predictions.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO