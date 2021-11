The Arizona Cardinals were left reeling in the wake of their maiden defeat in the season and it came at the hands of the untenable Packers who turned around a devastating start to their campaign to a seven-match winning streak. Both of the teams came to this contest with a purpose and it was eventually the Packers who prevailed in the clash of the Titans, thanks to a historical interception thrown in by Rasul Douglas.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO