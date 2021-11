When someone installs Windows on a computer, it needs to be activated. An active copy of Windows means that someone has paid for it, and it’s a genuine copy. While many have run Windows without activation by using some means, a legal copy of Windows has its advantage. It’s safe; you can get support in case of urgency and regular updates. That said if you have a genuine copy of Windows, and you need to check if Windows 11 is activated, follow this post.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO